According to reports, Erling Haaland’s future at Manchester City is in doubt as he would ‘ask to leave’ the Premier League holders on ‘one condition’.

In January, Man City made a huge statement as Haaland signed a massive new contract to commit his future to the club until 2034. In doing so, they appeared to have secured his services for most of his career.

Since joining Man City for around £51m from Borussia Dortmund during the 2022 summer window, Haaland has sporadically been linked with a move elsewhere amid reported interest from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Man City presumably would have hoped that Haaland’s new deal would squash speculation regarding a potential transfer, but reports in Spain are still trying to cause a stir.

Haaland scored his 21st Premier League goal of the 2024/25 campaign during Man City’s 2-2 draw with Brighton on Saturday.

This has been a disappointing season for Pep Guardiola’s side, and this result leaves them fifth in the Premier League after their title hopes ended before the New Year.

Having already exited the Champions League, Man City’s main aim for the remainder of this campaign is to qualify for next season’s competition.

A fifth-place finish will be enough with an extra Premier League team set to be included next season, but Man City face a fight to qualify with four teams fewer than five points adrift of Guardiola’s team.

A new report in Spain claims Haaland ‘will ask to leave’ Man City on ‘one condition’ as Guardiola ‘knows’ it ‘could force his departure’ this summer if they miss out on the Champions League.

Haaland is ‘unwilling’ to miss out on the Champions League for a season, as his Man City ‘future depends on qualification’.

