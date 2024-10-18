Man City ‘blow’ with ‘record offer’ mooted as Guardiola is tipped ‘to accept’ for three reasons

Pep Guardiola could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

According to reports, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has received a ‘surprise offer’ to leave the Premier League giants next year.

The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has entered the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to Man City.

In recent months, Guardiola has been in the running to become England’s next permanent manager. However, this speculation ended earlier this week as the FA appointed Thomas Tuchel.

Man City are not out of the woods, though. Speaking on Friday, Guardiola said he’s yet to make a “decision”, but he admitted that “part of him” will leave when sporting director Txiki Begiristain moves on in the summer.

“I have to decide. I don’t want to talk about it. I’ve said that many times, and hopefully all of you won’t ask me anymore.

“I didn’t take a decision already. When I take it I will inform you, for sure, 100 per cent. There is no news and I don’t have to add anything else.”

On Begiristain, he added: “Part of me is leaving, I would say. A friend of mine and one of the architects of one of the best teams ever from Barcelona, and now here.

“I knew the decision for a long time, for family and personal reasons, and I know how grateful he is for this experience here.

“Personally he will be missed a lot. He helped me a lot in my period in Barcelona and of course here.

“But I have the opinion the club is so solid, incredibly well structured. It has to be like that. All families have to move on and the club will move on.”

Recent reports have claimed Man City have three managers in mind as potential replacements for Guardiola, while a new report in Spain claims the Saudi Pro League are a ‘surprise’ option for the head coach.

The report does not reveal which club he could join, but it is claimed that ‘the Saudis would be willing to offer him a multimillion-dollar contract that could break all historical records in terms of salaries for coaches’.

The Brazil national team have ‘also shown interest’ in Guardiola and he ‘could be tempted’ by this role.

While staying at Man City ‘remains a viable option’, the report points out several reasons why Guardiola ‘could accept Saudi’s offer if the conditions are right’.