Pep Guardiola could leave Man City at the end of the season.

It has been suggested that Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has “definitely” had “conversations” about leaving the Premier League holders.

Guardiola‘s long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his Man City contract.

In the summer, the Man City boss was mooted as a potential replacement for former England boss Gareth Southgate, but the FA opted to appoint Thomas Tuchel.

The Spaniard has also been mentioned as a candidate for the Brazil job and it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to Man City.

The 53-year-old has been with Man City since 2016. He has helped them win the Premier League six times and the Champions League once.

Before this international break, Man City endured a rare rough patch under Guardiola as they lost four games in a row across all competitions. They were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon and Brighton. This run places them sixth in the Premier League form table.

Despite this, last week, a report from Football Insider claimed Guardiola has ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Man City over a new contract.

‘The legendary Catalan boss is set to put pen to paper on a new one-year extension running until the summer of 2026. ‘Sources say the deal is “99% done” after new talks, with an official announcement expected soon. ‘Guardiola’s future has been the subject of widespread speculation but he insisted last month that he had not made a final decision. ‘City fans are now set to get clarity with the 53-year-old set to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium to ten years.’

However, nothing has been confirmed and former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson says Guardiola has “definitely spoken to Brazil”.

“We know he has had conversations with them before,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I think [Brazil] are one of the options should he end up leaving City.

“Clearly, being out of contract will make things easier in that there will be no compensation to pay, so it would just be a negotiation between him and Brazil.

“I think it’s slightly surprising that we haven’t heard anything so far during this international break.

“This would be the time when you would expect Guardiola if he was going to stay at City, I think this would be the week that you would expect it to happen.

“We will have to see, but he definitely has spoken to Brazil, so we know that it is a possible option after City.

“The question is whether it will be now or at some other point in the future, but I definitely think the story is true.”