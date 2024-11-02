Pep Guardiola could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

According to reports, Pep Guardiola ‘continues to change his decision’ on whether to remain at Manchester City beyond the end of this season.

Guardiola‘s long-term future at Man City is in doubt. He has entered the final year of his current contract and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension.

The Spaniard’s uncertain future has led to Man City being linked with several potential replacements and there are currently two joint-favourites in the running to succeed him at the Etihad.

Last week, a report from reliable journalist David Ornstein revealed Guardiola is “more likely” to “extend for one year” after he did not land the England job.

“Pep Guardiola was in no position to commit at that point and so the FA would have had to adapt their plans accordingly,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

READ: Man City facing ‘haunting parallels’ to Man Utd banter era



“When the story about Guardiola came out about a week ago I made some checks and it was abundantly clear to me that it was more likely Pep Guardiola will extend at Man City for one year than anything else, including the England job.

“He always tends to leave his decision quite late. I broke the news in November 2022, that he’d be signing his last contract, so that was approaching his final six months. And you’ve got to remember Txiki Begiristain is leaving, he’s the sporting director.

“Pep Guardiola has said, ‘Part of me is leaving’ but that has been interpreted as ‘Part of me is staying’. So perhaps we haven’t seen the end of Pep Guardiola at City.”

However, a report in Spain claims Guardiola ‘continues to change his decision’ and has ‘requested the bomb signing of the summer to continue’.

It is claimed that the club ‘knows’ the signing of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz could tempt Guardiola to stay for another year.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City: ‘Boardroom source’ claims Guardiola ‘wants to move on’ as he demands one signing

👉 Man City star ‘could quit’ amid £15m ‘offer’ as ‘chosen’ next destination becomes his ‘preference’

👉 Man City ‘publicly embarrass’ Man Utd as Cityzens ‘loved’ rejecting ‘very strange’ request

Wirtz is said to be the ‘main target’ to replace Kevin De Bruyne, who is also due to be out of contract in 2025. It is claimed that his future is ‘increasingly uncertain’ as ‘rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia grow stronger’.

Man City are not alone in targeting Wirtz, but the report claims they have ‘already taken the first steps’ to sign him next year.