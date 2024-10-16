Man City: FFP expulsion ‘break clause’ likely in Guardiola deal; ‘agreement’ timeframe surfaces
According to reports, Manchester City are feeling ‘optimistic’ about their chances of keeping Pep Guardiola after England’s appointment of Thomas Tuchel.
The head coach’s long-term Man City future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.
The Spaniard has remained tight-lipped when asked about his future in recent months and it is unclear whether he will commit his future to the Premier League club.
Guardiola has mooted as a potential candidate for the England job after Gareth Southgate quit following the 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
The Man City boss has been referred to as the FA’s ‘dream’ target, but it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel has been appointed Southgate’s permanent successor.
A report has revealed the reason why the FA decided to turn their attention away from Guardiola and appoint Tuchel.
The news regarding Tuchel/England is a boost for Man City and a report from talkSPORT claims they have a ‘Guardiola plan’.
‘City are relaxed about the FA’s approach and are willing to hand Guardiola a rolling contract whereby he can extend his deal a year at a time.
‘If Guardiola does decide to leave the champions, and he could make his decision as soon as next month.
‘Sources close to Ruben Amorim expect the Sporting Lisbon manager to be high on their list of potential replacements.’
A report from GiveMeSport meanwhile says Man City are ‘optimistic will extend for another season and are targeting an agreement by the end of November’ and this is ‘likely to be a one-year extension’.
There is also the possibility of Guardiola’s new deal including a ‘break clause’. The report explains.
‘Guardiola has to date been coy on his future, but behind-the-scenes, City are already working hard to lock him down for at least another 12 months.
‘Any consequences from the 115 charges Manchester City are facing for alleged breaches of financial rules are not likely to influence Guardiola’s decision.
‘If Manchester City were found guilty, they could in theory be relegated or even expelled from English football. This is a worst-case scenario, and Guardiola is not contemplating it.
‘He has received private assurances that the club are confident in their ‘not guilty’ position, and any extension would almost certainly allow him a break clause should the reigning champions fall out of the Premier League.
‘Guardiola is also not concerned by the departure of sporting director Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season. He knew Begiristain was leaving as early as last year, and is also fully on board with his replacement, Hugo Viana.
‘Viana will officially start in summer 2025, but has a transition period planned from early next year until the end of the season working alongisde Begiristain.
‘Viana is hopeful by then Pep will already have put pen to paper, otherwise one of his first tasks will be to find a replacement. Naturally, links have surfaced between Sporting boss Ruben Amorim and Manchester City, but the club’s priority is to keep Pep for longer.’