According to reports, Manchester City are feeling ‘optimistic’ about their chances of keeping Pep Guardiola after England’s appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

The head coach’s long-term Man City future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.

The Spaniard has remained tight-lipped when asked about his future in recent months and it is unclear whether he will commit his future to the Premier League club.

Guardiola has mooted as a potential candidate for the England job after Gareth Southgate quit following the 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The Man City boss has been referred to as the FA’s ‘dream’ target, but it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel has been appointed Southgate’s permanent successor.

A report has revealed the reason why the FA decided to turn their attention away from Guardiola and appoint Tuchel.

The news regarding Tuchel/England is a boost for Man City and a report from talkSPORT claims they have a ‘Guardiola plan’.

‘City are relaxed about the FA’s approach and are willing to hand Guardiola a rolling contract whereby he can extend his deal a year at a time. ‘If Guardiola does decide to leave the champions, and he could make his decision as soon as next month. ‘Sources close to Ruben Amorim expect the Sporting Lisbon manager to be high on their list of potential replacements.’

A report from GiveMeSport meanwhile says Man City are ‘optimistic will extend for another season and are targeting an agreement by the end of November’ and this is ‘likely to be a one-year extension’.

