Guardiola leaving? Man City manager tipped to ‘reject’ return after ‘receiving offer he’s waited for’

Pep Guardiola’s biographer cannot see the Manchester City boss leaving the Premier League champions to return to La Liga or manage Spain.

Regarded as one of the best managers in Premier League history, Guardiola enhanced his reputation even further last season as he helped them win the Treble.

Man City added to their 2023 trophy haul earlier this month as they beat Brazilian outfit Fluminense in Saudi Arabia to win this year’s Club World Cup.

Guardiola has been Man City’s manager since 2016 and they have looked unstoppable in the Premier League during large parts of his reign at the Etihad.

City supporters will be desperate for Guardiola to stay with them for as long as possible but his current contract is due to expire in 2025.

According to reports in Spain, Guardiola is being eyed by the FA as a replacement for England and the Man City boss has ‘received the offer he had been waiting for for years’ to manage England and ‘may leave in the summer’.

After having Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate, the idea of having Guardiola as England’s manager feels too good to be true.

Guardiola has also been mentioned as a candidate for the Brazil manager’s job, while his biographer – Marti Perarnau – has discussed why “social reasons” relating to him being an advocate for an independent Catalonia state make it unlikely for him to manage Spain or return to La Liga.

“I don’t think due to sporting reasons (he would choose not to coach in Spain), but social reasons, yes,” Peranau told Marca. “Because political reasons within football would make little sense.”

“You don’t manage a team because of politics, that is, because you are favourable to this or that person’s policy. I think I would rule it out more for social reasons.

“There is an obvious rejection, there is a very significant part of the Spanish people who think differently than Pep and, therefore, there is a rejection, but it is social. I don’t think it’s political.”

Peranau added: “I also don’t think it would enter the mind of the Spanish Federation to have him, but for the same reason.

“It would be provoking an unnecessary conflict, neither one side nor the other wants that.

“Why are you going to get into that mess? That’s how I see it.”

Guardiola progressed through the ranks at Barcelona and spent the majority of his playing career with the European giants. He later won three La Liga titles and lifted the Champions League twice as their manager between 2008 and 2012.