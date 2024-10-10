Pep Guardiola could leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed his “information” on Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City and ‘what’s next’ after Txiki Begiristain’s departure.

Guardiola has entered the final year of his contract at Man City and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal.

The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has been Man City’s head coach since 2016 and has helped the English side win the Premier League six times. He also guided them to their first Champions League triumph at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Spaniard has remained coy when asked about his future in recent months. There was a development earlier this week as it was confirmed that his close confidant – Begiristain – will leave the club at the end of this campaign.

60-year-old Begiristain has been Man City’s director of football since 2012 and Romano believes Sporting Lisbon chief Hugo Viana is a “strong candidate” to replace him.

It has been suggested that he could retire at the end of this season, but Romano claims “he will now take a sabbatical”.

“I’m told that he will now take a sabbatical, but his intention is not to retire. We’ll see how long his break will be, but his plan is to take his time and see what other opportunities there will be in the football world,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Meanwhile, it will be time for Manchester City to find a new director of football and my information is that the big favourite for the job is Hugo Viana of Sporting Lisbon.

“He’s a strong candidate and has very good chances to replace Begiristain at City. He’s done an excellent job in Portugal, signing players like Viktor Gyokeres and Ousmane Diomande, so he’s a very talented director.

“I can confirm that contacts are already ongoing, so keep an eye on this one as it looks like Viana has a good chance of becoming a new key figure behind the scenes at Manchester City. I rate him really highly and so I’m not surprised to be told about him being favourite for the job.

“Txiki Begiristain is a world class director, one of the best in history, he made incredible things in Spain and then he built this City masterpiece with Pep and Ferran Soriano, so it’s a big blow for City, for sure, but I’m also sure they know how to replace him in the best way possible.”

Regarding Guardiola’s future, Romano claims Begiristain’s exit “doesn’t mean” the head coach “is also leaving”.

Some fans have also asked me what this all means for Guardiola’s future, but my information is that Begiristain leaving doesn’t mean that Guardiola is also leaving,” Romano added.

“The feeling inside City is that they are confident of keeping Guardiola at least for one more season – the final approval, the final decision will be from Pep himself, but my information remains that the change in director doesn’t mean that the manager will also be leaving.

“Guardiola is taking his time to decide at this important point in City’s project, but the club are confident and optimistic about keeping their manager, with Begiristain’s future not changing that.”