According to reports, Manchester City are interested in Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, who recently decided against joining Liverpool.

Alonso has emerged as one of the best young managers in the world as he is doing a phenomenal job with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side have already clinched the Bundesliga title and are yet to lose in any competition this season. They also remain in contention in the Europa League and DFB-Pokal.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the clubs looking for a new manager ahead of next season.

Alonso was initially the overwhelming favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but they are being forced to look elsewhere as the Spaniard has announced that he is sticking with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season.

His current Leverkusen contract is due to expire in 2026 but they are likely keen to tie him down to a new deal with interest from rival clubs likely to intensify ahead of the end of next season.

Alonso’s potential exit from Leverkusen in 2025 could occur at the same time as Guardiola’s reign at Man City comes to an end.

The ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach’s current deal will expire in 2025. It remains to be seen whether he will pen a new contract but a recent report from Football Insider claimed that he has ‘decided to leave’ Man City. They said: ‘Now, well-placed sources have told Football Insider that the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager could take a Jurgen Klopp-like break from management after his lengthy spell with the Premier League champions.’

Alonso to the Etihad?

Regarding Alonso, Spanish outlet AS are reporting that he is the ‘chosen one’ with ‘especially Real Madrid’ interested in him.

Real Madrid are not alone in targeting Alonso as Man City ‘has him between its eyebrows as a replacement option for Guardiola in case he does not renew his contract in the summer of 2025’.

But according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Alonso’s future is ‘almost certain’ as he has a ‘career path well in mind’.

‘Just a few weeks ago, his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen again next season had surprised many, and in particular Liverpool and Bayern Munich, whom both had him as their first profile on the list available for the bench.

‘However, the choice of the Spanish manager was predictable, especially in light of the scenario that will happen next year.

‘Xabi Alonso, in fact, has already his career path well in mind: another year at Bayer Leverkusen and then he can become the true heir of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

‘Not for nothing, numerous contacts directly with president Florentino Perez have already taken place and, although there is still more than a year to go, the distance to reaching a first verbal agreement is very minimal.

‘Xabi Alonso is really convinced by the Spanish club’s project which – in addition to great quality – is increasingly based on the valorisation of the most talented young players in the world and this represents a great stimulus for the Spanish manager.’

