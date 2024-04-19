According to reports, Manchester City are already planning for life without head coach Pep Guardiola, who is due to be out of contract in 2025.

During his time at the Etihad, Guardiola has established himself as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history as he has successfully revolutionised English football.

The Spaniard helped Man City win the Champions League for the first time in their history last season as they completed the treble.

Earlier this week, Man City were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-final stage as they lost 4-3 on penalties to Real Madrid after the sides drew 4-4 on aggregate.

This season is still likely to be successful for Man City as they are expected to win the Premier League and FA Cup.

It is not all sunshine and rainbows at the Etihad as they are still facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of Financial Fair play rules and Guardiola’s current contract is due to expire in 2025.

Guardiola is yet to commit his future to Man City beyond the end of next season. Last month, a report from Football Insider boldly claimed that he has decided to ‘leave’ the Premier League outfit.

They claimed: ‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager could take a Jurgen Klopp-like break from management after his lengthy spell with the Premier League champions.’

Man City ‘thinking about a future without Guardiola’…

A report from Spanish outlet Relevo claims ‘pessimism is growing’ at Man City regarding Guardiola as they are ‘thinking about a future without’ their head coach.

It is noted that a ‘final decision is yet to be made’ but Man City have been ‘preparing’ for Guardiola’s exit ‘for some time’.

The report also points out that Guardiola ‘might not be the only traumatic departure for City’ as ‘the feeling that Txiki Begiristain will leave his position as sports director is gaining strength’ and ‘it is not ruled out that he will do it even before’ the head coach.

Regarding Guardiola’s potential replacement, it’s claimed that Girona boss Michel Sanchez has been ‘named as a candidate’.

Michel has done a phenomenal job with Girona – who are linked with the Premier League side as they are also owned by the City Football Group – and ‘his merits seem sufficient to consider him as the revelation coach in Spanish football’ so he is a ‘great’ option to replace Guardiola.

The 48-year-old has been Girona’s head coach since 2021. He got them promoted to La Liga at the end of the 2021/22 campaign before they secured an impressive tenth-place finish in 2022/23.

This season, Girona have mounted a surprising challenge for the La Liga title. They have fallen away in recent months but they remain third in the table so they are likely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

