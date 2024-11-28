Guardiola ‘loses patience’ with ‘big January sale’ as Man City boss ‘blacklists’ five surplus stars

Pep Guardiola has put five players on his Manchester City ‘blacklist’ who will be available for transfer in January, including the ‘big sale’ whose exit has been accelerated by ‘extra-sport scandals’.

City have now failed to win any of their last six games with their draw with Feyenoord on Tuesday breaking a run of five consecutive defeats.

Guardiola’s side have been without key players for much of the season, with Guardiola using that as a caveat for their poor performances and results, but a report in Spain claims the manager is also fed up with five of his players and wants to get rid in the winter window.

Matheus Nunes joined City at the start of last season in a £50m move from Wolves but barely played in his debut campaign and again looked set for a limited role this term before coming into the team in recent weeks.

The Portugal international started four of City’s defeats before being dropped for the 4-0 thrashing by Spurs and the report claims he’s ‘without doubt one of the most serious mistakes’ made in Guardiola’s time at City having ‘never met expectations’.

Mateo Kovacic joined from Chelsea at the same point and has been used at the base of Guardiola’s midfield in the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, but he too is now up for sale having failed to ‘fit into the systems’ of Guardiola.

Nathan Ake will also be sold if an interested party offers £25m for the former Bournemouth defender, while the club also ‘won’t get in the way’ if an offer arrives for John Stones.

But the ‘big sale’ City are planning is that of Jack Grealish. The report adds:

‘He has been very irregular and has had many injuries, in addition to starring in several extra-sport scandals, and Guardiola’s patience has run out. It’s the big sale they’re preparing, and the English star has the doors open.’

Guardiola sparked concern when City’s draw with Feyenoord he was pictured clawing at his head and face before appearing on camera with scratches and a bloody cut on his nose.

The Spaniard brushed off his appearance in interviews, quipping about “self-harm” caused by a long nail.

And Enric Armengou, professor of psychiatry at the Abat CEU University in Barcelona, was enlisted to ease concerns.

“What happened with Guardiola speaks of the level of anxiety he has, but it is a specific event in moments of maximum tension,” he said.

“His behaviour was that of a man who is at his limit and regulated himself by hurting himself. Others might throw their notebook against the bench or kick a bottle.

“We should not give the matter greater significance because it was a moment of anger, which has no signs, due to the known antecedents, that it is a trend, so it should not be a problem.

“You cannot blame him for lack of sensitivity with problems of this type, he simply expressed himself with irony.

“I don’t think we can talk about a problem of that kind (loss of self-control). It would be excessive, otherwise we would see him with that behaviour in other areas. He is a man who lives the matches with intensity, but we have no evidence that he has ever lost his mind.”