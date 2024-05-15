Ex-Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has picked out one of his former team-mates as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Man City are on the brink of winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title after beating Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the Premier League final day on Sunday, City are two points clear of Arsenal so they will win the title if they beat West Ham United at the Etihad in their last match of the season.

Despite this, Guardiola‘s long-term future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Earlier this week, a report provided a ‘big exit update’ regarding Guardiola amid claims he ‘will quit’ if City are relegated as a punishment for their alleged 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play issues. It was suggested that he would turn down a move back to Bayern Munich if that opportunity arose.

“He’ll be a good replacement for Pep Guardiola…”

It remains to be seen who will eventually replace Guardiola and when the Spaniard will depart Man City, but Walcott has picked out Cesc Fabregas as an ideal successor.

Fabregas has been working with Serie B outfit Como since retiring and has been their assistant manager since December 2023. He has been praised as the Italian side recently secured promotion to Serie A.

Walcottt told reporters: “He’s a born winner, very similar to the way you see someone like Xabi Alonso or a Mikel Arteta or even a Pep Guardiola coming through.”

“I just feel he’s got that aura about him, again when he speaks the players listen, they’re attractive to players now, it’ll be a great club to go to [and] great place to live.

“He’s a sort of man that you wanna listen to him, he’s got so much knowledge and that belief and that hard work that influences so many players to develop into a manager that isn’t going to stand still.

“He’s going to want more and more success. I just love the fact that when he speaks, he’s so passionate still and that’s really important to hear and see.”

He added: “Now he’s developing this new career which is only going to improve and hopefully we’ll see him in the Premier League because he’ll be brilliant and he’ll be a good replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City at some point.”

