Guardiola ‘receives offer he’s been waiting for’ as shock Man City exit edges closer after ‘leaked talks’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has received an offer to take over from England boss Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024, according to reports in Spain.

The Spaniard has overseen incredible success over his seven years at the Etihad Stadium after arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016.

Guardiola has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and one Champions League – including a historic Treble last campaign – during his time at Man City.

The 52-year-old came to Man City with an already-sparkling CV after winning a combined 21 trophies while managing Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

There have long been rumours about when the former Spain international could leave Man City but speaking at the beginning of this season, Guardiola said: “I signed a contract for another two years because I feel comfortable — and nothing has changed whether we won [the Treble] or didn’t win.

“I’m happy and the people are happy, the board and the hierarchy especially, because they decide in the end which manager is going to lead this group of players.

“If they are satisfied, I’m still satisfied. I want to defend what we won and maybe at the end of the season, if I am tired, we will talk with the club — or maybe extend more.”

Man City are currently five points off the summit in the Premier League after a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace over the weekend and now there are rumours that Guardiola could leave at the end of the season to take the England job.

Southgate – who has done a brilliant job in his time as Three Lions boss – could be under pressure in the summer if England fail to win the Euros.

The Three Lions possess one of the best squads in the world with Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and other world-class players in their ranks.

And Spanish publication Nacional claims that Guardiola has now ‘received the offer he had been waiting for for years’ and ‘may leave Man City in the summer’.

After making history at Man City, Guardiola ‘considers that his time in the Premier League is already very close to coming to an end’ but a possible return to Barcelona is ‘not being considered’.

The report adds that it ‘seems to have practically decided which challenge would most seduce him’ with Guardiola ready to ‘remain in Europe’ and ‘take charge of the English national team, a country where he feels at home, both he and his family’.

It is understood that the FA are ‘considering parting ways’ with Southgate regardless of results and Guardiola would be ‘responsible for guiding a magnificent generation to the second World Cup’.

And Nacional continue by saying that ‘it has been leaked that he has already had talks with the FA to be the new England coach’.