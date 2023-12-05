Guardiola makes Man City Prem title prediction after Arteta calls on Arsenal to reach 96 points

Head coach Pep Guardiola thinks his Manchester City side are well-positioned to win the Premier League title once again this season.

The champions remain firm favourites to retain the title despite being held to three consecutive draws against Big Six rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Their current form has prompted some onlookers to wonder if Man City still have the appropriate hunger to win again after last season’s historic treble. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thinks a points tally between 96 and 100 points would be enough to lift the title this term.

Guardiola, however, has no doubt and has sent out a strong message to rivals that there is no complacency within his squad.

“My feeling today is we’re going to win the Premier League,” said the Man City manager at a press conference to preview Wednesday’s game at Aston Villa.

“If we play at the levels that we showed against Liverpool and Tottenham, we’re going to win it again.

“People don’t believe it already after three draws but we feel we’re going to do it again, knowing that it is not easy because no team has done it yet (won four in a row).

“The difficulty is there and was last season but, if you ask me today what I’m feeling, we’re going to do it again.”

Guardiola does not even think his players need to use the sense of injustice from the controversial end to Sunday’s clash with Spurs – when Erling Haaland was denied the chance to play advantage after being fouled – to fuel them.

He said: “We never use these kind of situations. Today the motivation is to try and do better.

“Sometimes decisions help you, sometimes they don’t. I learn that if you want to win something you have to do it much, much better than the opponents.”

City have been charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association following the stormy end to the 3-3 draw against Spurs.

A number of the team, notably Haaland, surrounded referee Simon Hooper to protest after he pulled back play to award a free-kick. Haaland had felt play should go on after he had got up following a bad challenge from Emerson Royal to release Jack Grealish through on goal.

Haaland continued his complaints after the game, going on to criticise Hooper in a social media post, but the Norwegian is not facing any individual action from the FA.

When asked about this, Guardiola preferred to highlight some of the more magnanimous comments from his players about the incident and defended their general conduct.

He said: “We’ve behaved incredibly this season in our not good results or decisions that are sometimes against us.

“When after the game, the comments from my players accepting we can do better is what I want to see from my team and my club.

“After that, we’ll accept all the decisions from the Premier League or whatever.”

City will be without Rodri and Jack Grealish through suspension at Villa Park while Jeremy Doku will be assessed after suffering a knock against Spurs.