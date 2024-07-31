Pep Guardiola is convinced Manchester City teenager Nico O’Reilly will be “a player” after his impressive display against Barcelona.

O’Reilly scored City’s opener in the 2-2 draw in Orlando, which the Catalans ended up winning 4-1 on penalties, and operated alongside Mateo Kovacic at the base of Guardiola’s midfield.

Rodri has made that position his own at City, and though Kalvin Phillips was brought in two years ago in the hope that he could ease the burden on the Spain international’s shoulders, he didn’t make the grade and is expected to leave this summer after a dire loan spell at West Ham last term.

It means Rodri has played close to every minute for City, as he does for his country, and admitted at the end of last season that it was getting too much for him.

“I do need a rest,” the 27-year-old said.

“Let’s see how we speak, how we live the situation. Sometimes it is what it is.

“I need to adjust. It [rest] is something we are planning, yes.”

But granting rest to Rodri has been a problem for Guardiola without a suitable replacement for the best in the world in his position.

And while Guardiola hasn’t gone so far as to suggest O’Reilly could be rotated with Rodri, he did admit that he could step into his shoes if required, adding that the 19-year-old also has the ability to play further forward.

“We saw it last season in training with us, he is a guy who will be a player,” Guardiola said after the draw with Barcelona.

“His presence and maturity with and without the ball. Many, many good things.

“I am pretty sure he can help and play with us. He can maybe play a role in holding midfield when Rodri isn’t there.

“He is big and a good header, he is so strong in the duels and moves well in the small spaces.

“Can do a dual position of attacking and holding midfielder.”

In less positive news for City, Erling Haaland was taken off at half-time against Barcelona, and Guardiola admitted that his star striker was “not comfortable” and has “niggles” with the season around the corner.

Guardiola added: “Erling is not comfortable. We don’t want to take risks. But sooner or later he has to take a step with training and minutes. The season is there, around the corner. He has niggles, muscular, we don’t want to take a risk and lose him for three weeks or a month. That would be a problem.

“He didn’t feel good and that’s why he didn’t play the second half. Sixty-seventy percent of the squad are on holiday. That’s why we need the players. At the same time, we have alternatives, Oscar [Bobb] makes an incredible job again. We’re pleased with many things.”