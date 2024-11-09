Guardiola, Man City slammed for ‘abject’ Brighton display as Redknapp hits out at pair of ‘strangers’

Jamie Redknapp claims Manchester City produced “one of the worst halves of football I’ve seen from a Pep Guardiola side” against Brighton as they fell to their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

It’s the first time City have lost four on the bounce since a run in 2006 under Stuart Pearce and having been on the verge of crisis after being thumped by Sporting in the Champions League, they’re now very much in one.

Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the first half after some excellent work from Mateo Kovacic to set him up, and Guardiola’s side had the better of the first period against their passive opponents.

But Brighton woke up after the break, creating the most big chances (8) a Guardiola City team has ever faced in the Premier League, and were more than deserving winners in the end.

Joao Pedro drew the Seagulls level after some shocking defending from City and then fellow substitute Matt O’Riley – in his first ever Premier League appearance – put Brighton ahead five minutes later.

It’s a result that pushes Brighton into the top four and one that allows Liverpool – who play Aston Villa in the later kick-off – the chance to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Redknapp didn’t hold back in his assessment of City’s “abject” display at the Amex.

“Four bad results,” said Redknapp on Sky Sports. “I thought second half, and I’ve watched a lot of Manchester City, I’ve admired him for so long but that’s one of the worst halves of football I’ve seen from a Pep Guardiola side.

“They were abject, they didn’t defend they didn’t’ win individual battles they didn’t pass the ball forwards.

“They were excellent first half, Steph [Houghton] mentioned it at half-time they should’ve been 3-0 up.

“The second half when he made the subs, there was only one team going to win it. When the game starts to run away from you you’re looking at characters.

“Who is going to dig in who is going to get on the ball when you need him most? There was nobody to do it.

“The two centre backs are not a regular partnership and you could see it they looked like a bunch of strangers.

“The goals they were really poor from Manchester City’s point of view.”