Pep Guardiola says Champions League-chasing Manchester City have “ten finals” between now and the end of the season after losing to Nottingham Forest.

Man City fell to a 1-0 defeat at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, leaving them four points behind third-place Forest after 28 Premier League games.

Defeat gives fifth-place Chelsea the opportunity to leapfrog the champions in the Premier League table when they host Leicester City on Sunday.

It has been a miserable season for the Citizens, who are desperately missing talisman and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest set for Champions League as Ederson v Alisson debate now a laughing matter

Saturday’s result against Forest is their ninth in the Premier League this season and has left City in an unlikely battle for Champions League qualification.

Speaking after the loss, City manager Guardiola admitted that his side have “ten finals” to play if they want to finish in the top five, which should be enough to qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

“A tight game, we controlled transitions, we had chances to shoot but were not precise,” Pep said. “In the second half there we transitions and in a transition they scored.

“They defended really well. We had chances but in last moment we could not do it.

“It is not easy to play against them. That is why they are where they are.

MORE ON MANCHESTER CITY

👉 Man City star ‘tipped for exit’ is no ‘failure’ says club legend despite shock statistic

👉 Man City FFP: Relegation ‘would be major surprise’ for three reasons with two ‘sanctions’ more likely

👉 Isak better than Salah and Henry as Manchester City dominate list of greatest Premier League strikers

“We had three or four chances in the first half. Second half it was a bit more tight.

“We concede one chance in the near post, so in the end the balance was for them.

“We have ten games to qualify, we have to win games to qualify and we move on to the next one.

“We knew the game would be difficult. Every season the Premier League gets better and better.

“We have ten finals and the next one we start.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the only goal of the game, beating Ederson at his front post.

The former Chelsea winger said after the game that “the changing room is going crazy”.

“It is crazy [in the dressing room],” he said. “A result like that against an amazing team is amazing for us.

“You could see through the game that we battled and fought for every ball. We had opportunities and took one. The changing room is going crazy.

“It is a significant win but it is also another win. Every game is game by game and we have to try and take three points.

“We know where we are in the table but it is important to remain humble but also excited about what’s to come.

“We know we are getting closer and we are buzzing about that.”

READ NEXT: Ignoring Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to actually enjoy a week of football TV