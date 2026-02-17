Man City manager Pep Guardiola looks on before a match

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to address a ‘problem position’ with the signing of Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento, according to reports.

Livramento has starred for Newcastle since joining from Southampton for an initial £32million in August 2023.

The 23-year-old came through the academy at Chelsea before making 30 Premier League appearances across two seasons at St Mary’s.

His game time was limited after suffering an ACL injury in April 2022, returning to action after missing 51 matches.

Injuries have also been a feature of his time at Newcastle, with Livramento currently unavailable due to a hamstring problem.

Despite this, and the fact he is naturally more comfortable at left-back than right-back, Man City are very interested in signing Livramento to become their long-term starter on the right side of defence.

Newcastle man lined up to fix ‘problem position’ for Man City

A report from talkSPORT says right-back has been a ‘problem position for Pep Guardiola’ since Kyle Walker’s departure last January, with natural central midfielder Matheus Nunes currently first choice in that role.

There were teething problems initially, but Nunes has since established himself as a solid option.

However, the report states that City are ‘ready to tempt’ Livramento to leave Newcastle this summer.

The three-cap England international is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028. The Magpies are eager to agree an extension and having two years left leaves them in a strong negotiating position.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, Livramento is in ‘no rush’ to sign a new deal.

The talkSPORT report states:

Manchester City are ready to make a strong push for Newcastle defender Tino Livramento. City have been tracking Livramento for several months with a view to a summer swoop for the England international. Right-back has been a problem position for Pep Guardiola since allowing Kyle Walker to leave, with midfielder Matheus Nunes being utilised there for much of the season. Newcastle are keen to tie Livramento down to a new contract, but sources have told talkSPORT the 23-year-old is in no rush to commit his future to the North East.

One of the biggest questions surrounding City’s summer plans centres on the future of Guardiola.

The Spaniard signed a new two-year contract last season and is under contract until the end of the 2026/27 campaign, though reports have suggested he could walk away this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is the favourite to replace Guardiola when he eventually leaves, while former City coach and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso are also in the frame.

