Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insists Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are in a “massive crisis” after their Champions League defeat at Juventus.

The Premier League champions have lost seven of their last 10 matches across all competitions.

They have only fallen to fourth in the league but are in a sticky situation in the Champions League, sitting 22nd in the league phase table with eight points from six matches.

City’s latest result in Europe was a 2-0 defeat at Juventus on Wednesday, setting up a crucial matchday seven trip to Paris Saint-Germain, who are also struggling and in 25th.

Juventus had not been in the best form themselves but overcame Guardiola’s men thanks to goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie.

City’s form is the worst it has ever been under Guardiola and was not fixed by the Spaniard’s contract extension during the November international break.

Before the break, the Citizens had lost four in a row and in the first game after the contract announcement, they were battered 4-0 at home by Tottenham.

Their baffling form has left many questioning Guardiola’s long-term future at the Etihad and former Liverpool defender Carragher reckons the Spaniard will be regretting signing a new contract.

Asked on CBS Sports what Guardiola will be thinking after losing to Juventus, Carragher replied: “‘Why did I sign that contract?’ That’s what he’s thinking.

“You can’t believe what you’re seeing. This is a massive crisis. This was a crisis two or three weeks ago. The greatest manager and most successful manager possibly of all time, and he’s got no answers for it right now. He hasn’t.

“He’s tried different things, different systems, maybe players in different positions, and a manager as great as him is really, really struggling and finding it tough.

“There’s probably a lot of coaches around the world actually looking at Pep with a wry smile. Not enjoying what he’s going through, but just thinking, ‘finally, Pep Guardiola’s going through something that we’ve all been through at some stage in our career’.”

Speaking after the result, Guardiola admitted that he is questioning himself after another demoralising loss.

“Of course I question myself but I’m stable in good moments and bad moments,” he said. “I try to find a way to do it. I’m incredibly honest. If we play good [I say] we played good and today I thought we played good.

“Our game will save us. We can do it. We conceded few chances compared to the Nottingham Forest game that we won. We’re making the right tempo.

“We missed the last pass, did not arrive in the six-yard box [at the right time] or have the composure at the right moment.

“But I love my team. This is life, it happens. Sometimes you have a bad period but I’m going to insist until we’re there.”

