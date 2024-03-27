Pep Guardiola is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with the idea of signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes despite claims he’s ‘leaving’ Manchester City.

The ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is nearing the end of his eighth season at Man City. During his time at the Etihad, he has won the Premier League five times and lifted the Champions League last term as his side completed the treble.

Guardiola ‘leaving’ Man City?

His current contract is due to expire at the end of next season but he has not indicated that he will depart Man City soon.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims he ‘will leave’ Man City next year but at the time of writing, they are the only outlet to drop this claim so it is likely a load of nonsense.

Rather than leaving, Spanish publication Fichajes believe Guardiola has his eye on summer transfers and he is said to be eyeing Brazil international Guimaraes.

The centre-midfielder has been superb for Newcastle since they beat Arsenal in the race to sign him for around £40m during the 2022 January transfer window.

Newcastle are at risk of losing Guimaraes in the summer, though. It is being widely reported that they will have to offload one or two pricey assets to balance the books amid their Financial Fair Play issues.

Fichajes say Guardiola is ‘obsessed’ with signing Guimaraes but it is noted that the transfer ‘operation’ would ‘go above 100 million euros’ (£85m).

There is understood to be a £100m release clause in Guimaraes’ contract and it’s suggested that a ‘record’ transfer is required to get a deal done. The report adds: ‘Newcastle United have adopted a no-sale stance regarding Guimaraes unless a record offer for his services arrives, leaving the ball in the current court.

‘European champion, who will have to consider whether to accept the English club’s conditions to acquire the Brazilian midfielder, or opt for another alternative for their midfield.’

Paqueta update

During last summer’s transfer window, Man City pursued West Ham standout Lucas Paqueta. This deal initially looked likely to be completed but this changed after it emerged that the 26-year-old is at risk of being banned from football for breaching betting rules.

But Football Insider claim West Ham are ‘ready to sanction’ Paqueta’s exit as they ‘expect’ Man City to come back in for him. The report explains.