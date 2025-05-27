Guardiola ‘offers’ £100m Man City star to Barcelona as he ‘speaks personally’ to Euro giants

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has offered Jack Grealish to La Liga giants Barcelona as he looks to offload the England international, according to reports.

The Citizens had a poor campaign under Guardiola by their standards with Man City finishing third in the Premier League after securing Champions League football on the final day of the season.

Defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final earlier this month marked a new low for the season with Guardiola facing a big job to get his side challenging for major honours again next term.

One player who has had little impact on their season is Grealish with the Man City winger – who signed from Aston Villa for £100m in 2021 – falling almost completely out of favour with Guardiola.

The Man City boss has provided him with just 16 starts in all competitions this season and it now looks likely he will move on in the summer.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer insisted after their FA Cup final defeat that Grealish needs to look for a move away from Man City.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “Did it surprise me yesterday (that City lost)? No, because that’s what they’ve been like all season. They didn’t deserve to win it, they didn’t do enough to win it.

“You mentioned Jack Grealish. His time is up at Man City, he has to leave.

“For him (Guardiola) to bring a debutant on, a young boy (Claudio Echeverri) and Gundogan on when they’re desperate for a goal rather than Jack Grealish… his time is up, he’s done at Man City, he has to leave.

“For whatever reason, Pep’s done with him, he doesn’t like him, his time is up it really is.”

Ex-Man City defender Micah Richards also chimed in, he added: “You know what is sad though, the fact that players make a move and sometimes it doesn’t work out for any reason,’ he added.

“But I feel as though Jack’s played within himself. If he’d gone there and been losing the ball because he’d tried to take people on, making the wrong pass or whatever… but I don’t feel like we’ve seen the real Jack Grealish.”

And now fresh reports in Spain claim that Pep Guardiola has ‘offered’ the England international to his former club Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

Man City are ‘already working to find a buyer for Grealish’ as they attempt to get his ‘astronomical salary’ off the wage bill before they start bringing in new signings.

Despite being linked with a number of clubs, Man City are ‘yet to receive a firm offer’ for Grealish and Guardiola ‘wanted to speak personally with Joan Laporta and Deco to try to place him at Barca, aware that Hansi Flick has asked for a new face in attack’.

But the Catalan giants ‘have never considered signing’ the Man City star and Barcelona have ‘flatly ruled out the possibility of Grealish landing’ with Flick ‘not interested at all’.