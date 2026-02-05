Pep Guardiola has revealed what he said to Sandro Tonali after Manchester City’s victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after the midfielder was heavily linked with a transfer on deadline day.

A brace from Omar Marmoush and a goal from Tijjani Reijnders saw City breeze past Newcastle in a 3-1 win at the Etihad to see them through the two-legged semi-final tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Tonali played the full 90 minutes for the Magpie on the back of a deadline-day bombshell which saw Arsenal heavily linked with a last-gasp move to sign him.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg caused the stir on deadline day when he claimed Arsenal had made an approach to sign the Italy international from the Magpies.

Another journalist Ben Jacobs then took to X to write: ‘Understand Arsenal haven’t made contact for Sandro Tonali and Newcastle’s position is the midfielder is not for sale.’

Before David Ornstein of The Athletic insisted that Tonali had been ‘offered to Arsenal’ by the Newcastle star’s agent with ‘no contact’ made with the Geordies over a potential transfer.

But Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, claimed that he hadn’t spoken to Arsenal about a potential move and insisted that the Newcastle star’s future is something to talk about more in March.

Fabrizio Romano then insisted that ‘Tonali is a name to watch’ in the summer, and speculation was rife as the players were making their way from the Etihad pitch that Arsenal may well face competition to sign the Italy international.

Guardiola was pictured deep in conversation with the 25-year-old, but despite insisting he’s a “really, really top player, top, top, top player” (alright mate, calm down), the chat was innocent enough.

The Man City boss revealed after the game: “What did I say [to Sandro Tonali]? My Italian is perfect, so that’s why I can communicate with him. And we have an incredible friend in common from Brescia, Edoardo Piovani.

“And every time we are connected, I know his father some time ago and all the time we met we talked about his experience in Milan, the supporters, and how happy he is in Newcastle.

“He’s a really, really top player, top, top, top player!”

Journalist Mike McGrath spotted the incident and confirmed that ‘Man City have monitored the Italy international when looking at possible long-term midfielders, while fellow reporter from The Telegraph, Luke Edwards, said Newcastle should be braced for continued speculation over his future.

He wrote on X: Sandro Tonali has reassured people behind the scenes that he is very happy at Newcastle and is not thinking about a move – but a rock was thrown into a lake on deadline day and the ripples will spread into the summer.