Guardiola ‘puts four Man City players on transfer list’ as legend’s ‘days are numbered’

Pep Guardiola has decided to put four Man City players on the transfer list at the Etihad Stadium amid their poor form, according to reports.

The Citizens finally got their first win in eight matches on Wednesday when they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0, thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.

Man City had lost their previous four Premier League matches on the bounce before facing Forest with Guardiola’s side handing Liverpool control of the title race.

Arne Slot’s side are now seven points ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal and further two points in front of defending champions Man City.

Amid the poor form, reports in Spain have claimed that Guardiola has ‘put four Man City players on the transfer list’ after ending their ‘worrying crisis of results’.

There are now ‘four players who are doomed and who have disappointed with the level shown in recent weeks, which has made them no longer part of his plans and that they are totally doomed’.

Despite his positive display against Forest on Wednesday night, Jack Grealish is one of the those four players as ‘patience has run out’ and Man City want to cash in on him ‘before his market value continues to fall’.

Kyle Walker, who has been linked with a return to boyhood club Sheffield United, ‘has his days numbered at the Etihad Stadium’ and ‘has already been told that he has no place in the Catalan coach’s plans for next season’.

Walker ‘will have to leave alongside’ Grealish, James McAtee and former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, who has been a ‘disastrous investment’.

Grealish was impressive in a central midfield role against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and Guardiola was pleased by his performance.

When asked what he thought of Grealish’s display, Guardiola replied: “Really good. He played in the middle and was involved in many things.

“Hopefully in the next games, if I decide to play him in that position, he can be involved in the final third and decisive in goals and assists.

“Our football is always built from the midfield. The quality and they make our tempo and the way we have to play.

“We control the game, and Jack gave us that pace. When to accelerate and control, he did it really good. I’m so happy for him.

“I know his quality. He has attributes to play holding midfield, keep the ball, break the lines and composure.

“With the problems that we have in the middle with two holding midfielders injured, Gundo has played an important role for us. Everyone was good.”