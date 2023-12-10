Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his side’s “great performance” after they came from behind to beat Luton Town 2-1 on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish cancelled out Elijah Adebayo’s header in first-half stoppage time.

It was another valiant performance from the Hatters, who earned more plaudits for making life difficult for their opponents at Kenilworth Road but Rob Edwards will be desperate to turn those performances into points.

Speaking after the narrow loss, Edwards said he felt frustrated but knows he and his players will not lose any confidence going forward.

“I think we can take confidence,” he said. “We are playing well performing well. There’s more to our game I think we’ve shown that, difficult opposition as well.

“I thought we were really brave, I thought the performance was excellent, without the ball really aggressive. Tried to not let them get their rhythm, get their game going. The goal was an excellent example of that.

“Frustrating to be honest, especially when you go 1-0 up. Full credit to Manchester City, that’s what top teams do.”

Despite going behind on the day, City boss Guardiola says his players played very well to end their winless run.

He said: “Great performance after what happened in the last results. We conceded the goal in the last minute of the first half. It was a really good test and the players reacted as they had to.

“That is the challenge. They are still there in the way that they run, they fight and here and behave how we behave I am really proud.”

On his side’s performance in the second half, Pep said: “We played better in the first. The first half was better much better but we need the goals and in the first half we didn’t score.”

Erling Haaland missed the match at Kenilworth Road due to a foot problem sustained in the midweek defeat at Aston Villa and Guardiola has provided an update on the Nordic robot’s injury.

“We don’t know,” he said. “It’s his foot. We’ll see. Day by day, week by week.

“Hopefully we can recover him for the [Club] World Cup.”

Guardiola added: “There are patterns we don’t lose and we made an exceptional first half. Of course it was a big, big punch to concede the goal at the end of the first half.

“We spoke about how we react in those positions and how that has happened in the past. That is how the big teams with big personalities and big characters rebel in the difficulties.

“In the second half we matched how good we were in the first half and we scored the goals. I am happy for that.

“[At half-time] in that moment we said ‘what can we do?’ We played good against Spurs and in recent games. The way we are playing this season is really, really good in most of the games. I try to analyse that.

“We needed action from the boys up front and they rebelled and felt how they have done since being here. We suffered to win. But in general, the way we played, we controlled it. So I am very pleased for the guys.

“Now is rest. It doesn’t stop. It was important for our belief in ourselves [to be winning again].”

