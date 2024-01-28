Guardiola reveals Man City exit plan after Klopp bombshell as he knows they ‘can’t do more’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed he will “still try” for “one more year” with the club, but he knows they “can’t do more than last season.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dropped the bombshell on Friday that he’ll leave the club at the end of the season. It’ll bring to the end a successful nine years, and has naturally led to speculation over other managers’ positions in the Premier League.

Guardiola, whose City side have fought hard against Liverpool since Klopp has been in charge, was asked if his rival manager leaving would have any bearing on his own future.

“I’m fine,” Guardiola said in a post-match interview.

“I want to do it still for one more year, and maybe extend. I’m fine. I still try to manage. We can’t do more than last season but what is important is one step at a time.”

Indeed, it’s impossible for City to do better than they did last season. They won the treble, snapping up the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League after missing out on the League Cup, a trophy they are serial winners of.

They won the Club World Cup this season, and still have a chance at all of the three trophies they won last term, so they could technically do better, but having done it once, the motivation will not be quite as strong the second time.

As such, Klopp leaving is pertinent – one of Guardiola’s main adversaries, an elite Premier League manager, departing from his post, will take away another source of motivation that the Liverpool boss has offered up in their scraps over the years.

Mikel Arteta has recently brought himself into the battle with Guardiola with his Arsenal side, and Liverpool might well find an elite manager who runs City close, but the motivation for the boss without Klopp might well be lower.

Come the end of next season, having been devoid of the chance at playing against his enemy, it might well be that Guardiola calls time on his illustrious career as City boss as he’s not got a whole lot left to fight for.

