Pep Guardiola confirmed after Manchester City beat Young Boys 3-0 that defender John Stones will be “out for a while” due to injury.

Man City finally got over the line in the Champions League last season as they beat Inter Milan in the 2022/23 final to win the competition for the first time.

Unsurprisingly, Guardiola’s have breezed through the group stages this time around as they have booked their place in the round of 16 with two games to spare.

The Premier League champions headed into Tuesday night’s tie at the Etihad with a perfect record in Group G and they were not threatened by Young Boys, who did not have a single shot against their superior opponents.

Erling Haaland netted a brace against the Swiss side to move five goals clear of Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in the 2023 top scorer rankings.

Phil Foden also got on the scoresheet as Man City earned their fourth win in Group G to remain three points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig. Guardiola said post-match that they are “incredibly happy” to have already advanced in the Champions League.

“Of course we are incredibly happy to have qualified with two games left. Finish first. We have time to think about it,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Maybe we were not… clinical is not the right word… not clear, sweet, soft enough in the last moment to score more goals. But I love to see the team.

“The word that define this group of players for many years is the consistency. We have high standards and that is why we are still in the Premier League up there and qualified from the Champions League.

“People say ‘yeah, the group stage, it is easy’, but you have to do it. In life, you have to do it when people expect you to do it. Two games left. Leipzig are the toughest opponents in this group and we have to try and finish further. It is important in the last 16 to have the weapon of second game at home rather than away.”

After Stones was forced off at half-time against Young Boys, Guardiola revealed: “John [Stones] felt it again. I feel so sorry for him. It’s a big loss for us.

“John is so important for what he does. But recover and the season is long. He will be back stronger. I think he will be out for a while…”

Jack Grealish meanwhile admitted after the game that he “needs to start scoring more goals”.

“Every year we have so many games. Obviously, we are not in the Carabao Cup now, but most of the time we are in all the competitions. To qualify with two games to spare, that is what we wanted to do,” Grealish said.

“He [Pep Guardiola] gives us so much. In my opinion, he is the best manager in the world. He has shown that over the years. But you can have the best manager in the world, you also need the team.

“And that is what we have, a brilliant team on the pitch but also off the pitch we have a brilliant team that is so close. We love being with each other every day and playing with each other.”

When asked about his pass for Foden’s goal, he added: “I just thought to hit it straight out to Phil and let him go at the defender one on one. I didn’t think it was that good a ball, was it?

“I need to start scoring more goals. I know what I bring to the team aside from goals and assists, but every attacking player wants to score more goals.”