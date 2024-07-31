Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken out on Kalvin Phillips’ main “problem” amid reports linking him with a move elsewhere this summer.

The former Leeds United academy product has struggled since joining Man City for around £42m in 2022.

Phillips has only made 16 Premier League appearances for City as he has been left behind Spain international Rodri and more midfielders in the pecking order at the Etihad.

The 28-year-old attempted to get his career back on track last season during his loan at West Ham, but his struggles continued as he was unable to establish himself as a starter at the London Stadium.

Phillips is currently part of Man City’s squad for pre-season, but he’s expected to leave the club during this summer’s transfer window.

The experienced midfielder has reportedly ‘demanded’ a move and has submitted a ‘transfer request’ to the City hierarchy amid interest from Aston Villa and Everton.

Man City were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Barcelona on Tuesday evening. Phillips started at centre-back alongside Josko Gvardiol and lasted the whole 90 minutes.

Speaking on Phillips’ performance, Guardiola explained why he used him at centre-back, admitting he has “more problems” when used in a different role.

“Kalvin I don’t know what is going to happen with his situation,” Guardiola said.

“He was really good for the problems we had. I know Kalvin when he gets the ball and can see all the pitch in front of him he’s a really good player. When he has the small spaces there are more problems.

“That’s why with the problems we have he makes an incredible effort with his position. He was confident with the ball and helps us a lot. I’m really pleased with his performance.”

When asked whether he could see Phillips having a role for Man City this season, Guardiola did not seem optimistic about the Englishman’s chances as he name-checked several of his team-mates.

“When we have all our central defenders, we have a lot of central defenders,” Guardiola added.

“That’s why it’s not his position, we will see. Now he’s helping us and it’s good for us. I had the feeling that every day we get better. I want to say thank you for Rico (Lewis) and Oscar (Bobb), especially Rico for playing 90 minutes three times. His consistency.

“Nico O’Reilly, we saw him last season training with us. He’s a guy who will be a player.

“His maturity, with and without the ball, many things. He did many good things. A few young players I don’t give minutes but with the problems we have, the lack of preparation, playing games against tough opponents. Improve all three games, I’m very pleased.”