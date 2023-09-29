Guardiola reveals Man City star is ‘much better’ but still unavailable for their trip to Wolves

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said John Stones is “much better”, but remains unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

The England defender has not played since the Community Shield clash with Arsenal on August 6 due to a thigh issue.

Guardiola – who also has Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne currently sidelined – told a press conference on Friday: “We have training this afternoon.

“I think John is still not ready. Kevin is still not ready. Bernardo Silva also is not OK. I think the rest are fine.

“He (Stones) is better, much better. I spoke with him, he feels really good. He is training alone, but maybe next week, or after RB Leipzig (next Wednesday in the Champions League) he will restart.”

In the last couple of games Jack Grealish has returned to City’s matchday squad after injury, coming off the bench in last Saturday’s 2-0 league win over Nottingham Forest, then starting the 1-0 Carabao Cup loss at Newcastle four days later.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Spurs v Liverpool, Phillips, Everton, Blades boss Heckingbottom, Kane’s revenge

Guardiola was asked about competition between Grealish and new signing Jeremy Doku being a talking point, and said: “Jeremy can play on the right as well. So who is going to play more, who is going to perform better?

“Phil Foden can play on the left too. So they compete with Phil Foden as well.

“The guy who performs well and feels better than the other one is going to have more chances to play. Always it has been like that.”

On facing Wolves, Guardiola added: “When you see the individual quality they have, especially up front with [Pedro] Neto, Matheus] Chunga, [Hwang Hee-chan]. They are really good. Gary O’Neil did a really good job with Bournemouth.

“They missed chances against Brighton and Liverpool; the quality is there.”

On Kalvin Phillips, who is yet to start a Premier League match this season, Guardiola continued: “He is part of the group. He has made contribution. I don’t have complaints about that. He helped us win against Nottingham Forest; he’ll be needed in specific situations.”