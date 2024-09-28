Guardiola rues ‘bad decisions’ to put Newcastle draw to bed; praises Magpies star who shut them out

Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City made “bad decisions” in failing to score a second goal against Newcastle, but felt Nick Pope was “brilliant” so his side is happy to “take the point”.

City drew their second game in a row, following up a fiery 2-2 draw with title rivals Arsenal with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle. City remained top for the time being.

But Guardiola feels his side could have opened up a bit of a gap at the top, suggesting his side had chances to win the game when at 1-0, following Josko Gvardiol’s 35-minute strike, but they failed to do so.

“They had moments in first ten minutes and after their goal, but in general we played really good,” Guardiola told TNT Sports.

“We made bad decisions at the last minute to make it 2-0. It is always difficult here with their physicality and they defend so deep. We had chances but [Nick] Pope was brilliant so we take the point.

“When we scored we played better. We make a mistake and after they play better. But then we take the game again and had chances to win it.”

Indeed, City had 16 shots, and six of them were on target, but Pope made five saves to keep City shut out after their opening goal, which he had no chances of saving given the range it came from and the position he managed to find in the net.

The City boss also praised the work done in midfield, given Rodri’s injury for the season means players who don’t usually occupy the holding role have had to adapt to doing to.

“Mateo [Kovacic] was brilliant, Rico [Lewis] too. Bernardo [Silva] played there. Really good,” Guardiola said.

