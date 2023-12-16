Guardiola rues Man City ‘mistake’ that ‘cannot happen’ as Crystal Palace ‘punished’ his players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his side “gave away two points” in their disappointing 2-2 home draw against Crystal Palace.

After becoming Treble winners in 2022/23, Man City have made a sluggish start to this season.

Man City returned to winning ways in the Premier League last weekend against Luton after they were without a victory in four outings but they had to come from behind to win at Kenilworth Road.

Guardiola‘s side appeared to be heading for another victory on Saturday afternoon at the Etihad as they were 2-0 up after 54 minutes against Crystal Palace. Rico Lewis added to City’s advantage after Jack Grealish broke the deadlock before the interval.

But Crystal Palace have had success against Man City in recent years as one of the Premier League champion’s bogey teams and they mounted a remarkable late comeback at the Etihad.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored what looked to be a consolation with 15 minutes to go but Michael Olise restored parity deep into stoppage time as he converted his penalty past Ederson.

This disappointing 2-2 draw leaves Man City fourth in the Premier League and they will be six points adrift of Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp’s team beats Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking post-match, Guardiola admitted his side “gave away two points” as they were “punished” for their “mistakes”.

“We give away two points for our mistake and what can I say?” Guardiola said in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We do everything and a team that defends in the box like so, so deep. They arrive and we are punished but we have to be more calm and composed in that position. It is not the first time but it is what it is. Move forward, learn and [go to the] next one.

“It is so difficult, the physicality of them. But yeah the penalty cannot happen. It’s happened so at the end in that level they punish you.”

FEATURE: Everything crossed for Tom Lockyer, Man City careless yet again, Jimenez offers Newcastle a helping hand

Palace boss Roy Hodgson meanwhile suggested his side benefitted from “having a go” after Mateta’s goal “changed things”.

“Our first goal changed things really,” Hodgson told reporters.

“Michael Olise was posing a few questions with his skill when he got up into that half of the field and I thought Jean-Philippe Mateta was excellent all through the game with his running and holding the ball up but of course, when you’re playing Manchester City in the form they’re in and with the quality of players they have, you’ve got to accept that patience is going to be the key.

“They’re going to have the ball a lot more than you and if you start trying to take chances and attack them too early, then they’re going to cut through you.

“As it happens, we got to 2-1 which gave us some hope I suppose and we then thought, we’ll take a few chances now and we will have a go at it and luckily it paid off for us.”