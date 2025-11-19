Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘reviewed’ clips of a 19-year-old Bundesliga winger and has sent Manchester City scouts to watch him – with the teenager already thriving.

City have one of the most powerful attacks in the Premier League currently. Nobody has outscored their total of 23 goals so far this term.

However, more than half of those (14) have come from Erling Haaland, and should he spend time on the sidelines or lose form, there’s a question over how potent City would be.

They could have the perfect answer though, after boss Guardiola ‘reviewed’ several videos and clips of 19-year-old Cologne winger Said El Mala, per Sky Germany.

The report states the City boss is having El Mala closely monitored, with scouts recently present at Cologne games to watch him more closely.

El Mala has made massive strides in his first season of Bundesliga football after playing in the German third division last season.

The 19-year-old has four goals and two assists in 10 league games – his side have won four games this term and he’s scored in three of them, as well as a draw.

El Mala was recently included in his first German senior squad, and Julian Nagelsmann says he has made a “good impression.”

The winger, who has the attention of Bundesliga big hitters Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, is said to be valued over €40million (£35.3m) already, and there are talks planned for a new deal in the winter.

El Mala is said to be happy at Cologne and wants to take the next steps in his development. In a World Cup year, for a teenager who’s just made his first national squad, he might well want to stay, not risking missing out on a spot at the tournament.

Whether that is likely anyway is a big question, given he didn’t actually play for Germany.

In any case, El Mala’s stats show him as a player who is already very much at home and could be ready for a big step.

His 22 total shots in the Bundesliga this season put him in the top 10, while he’s joint seventh for successful dribbles. To already be contending with experienced players at 19 years of age suggests there’s a lot more to come.

Whether there would be an immediate spot at City could be doubted, given Jeremy Doku’s presence on the left flank, and the multiple attacking options available to Guardiola.

But with El Mala able to play left and right-wing, as well as attacking-midfield, and seemingly do a competent job in all of them, cannot hurt his chances whatsoever.

