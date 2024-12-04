Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responded to Gary Neville after the pundit insinuated that the head coach had a problem with Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium international has entered the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension.

De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, but injuries have hampered him in recent seasons.

After only making 18 Premier League appearances last season, the Man City standout has had a hamstring injury to contend with this term and has only made four league starts.

Man City are winless in seven matches across all competitions and have lost four Premier League games in a row. Despite this, De Bruyne has only had brief cameos off the bench in recent games.

Neville thinks De Bruyne’s situation is “bizarre” and “something is going on in the dressing room”.

“The De Bruyne thing is unusual, bizarre, strange,” Neville said.

“Why is probably the best player the Premier League has had in the last 10 years not out there?

“We know he’s had injuries but why is he not out there because he’s a leader, he’s got authority, he’s confidence and brilliance so something is definitely going on in the dressing room.”

Jamie Carragher added: “Something is going on with De Bruyne. For me, he has been the best player in the for the last five seasons. He isn’t starting games and doesn’t come on at half time.

“I am not trying to cause more trouble for Manchester City but something isn’t right between those two.

“It is sad because we are talking about one of the greatest managers, and greatest players in the Premier League. His contract is up this summer and I know he has had a few problems but something isn’t right if he isn’t in the team when he is fit.”

Responding to these comments, Guardiola sarcastically refuted suggestions he has a “personal problem” with De Bruyne.

“People say I’ve got a problem with Kevin. Do you think I like to not play with Kevin? No, I don’t want Kevin to play. The guy who has the most talent in the final third. I don’t want it. I have a personal problem with him after nine years together,” Guardiola said.

“He’s delivered to me the biggest success to this club. But he’s been five months injured and two months injured. He’s 33-years-old. He needs time to find his best. Like last season, step by step. He’ll try to do it and feel better. I’m desperate to have his best.

“I’d love to have the Kevin in his prime — 26 or 27. He would love it too. But he is not 26 or 27 anymore.

“He had injuries in the past, important and long ones. He is a guy who needs to be physically fit for his space and energy. He played in 10 or 11 seasons a lot of games.

“I know he is desperate to help us, he gives glimpses of brilliance that only he can have. But always I said, he himself will not solve our problems.

“Like Erling [Haaland] won’t solve it himself. We attack and defend together. We want the best players back. Hopefully step by step the confidence will come back and we’ll get the best of all of us.”