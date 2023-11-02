Man City told to sign €75m Man Utd star as pundit makes ‘crazy’ transfer claim – ‘Pep would take him’

Tim Sherwood thinks Pep Guardiola would be pleased if Manchester City signed Marcus Rashford from local rivals Manchester United.

Rashford has had a rollercoaster couple of years at Man Utd. He was heavily linked with a move to PSG in 2022 after he struggled in 2021/22 but Erik ten Hag offered him a lifeline last season and he grasped this opportunity with both hands.

The England international – who is valued at €75m by transfermarkt – was one of the best players in the Premier League last season as he was involved in 41 goals in 56 outings across all competitions.

The 26-year-old was full of confidence last season but he has largely looked pretty awful at the start of this campaign (and is one of the worst finishers in the Premier League) as he’s been a shadow of his best self. He only has a goal and three assists in 16 appearances.

Despite this, Sherwood reckons Rashford is “good enough to play for Manchester City”.

“In my opinion, Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months I’d be called crazy for that,” Sherwood said via the No Tippy Tappy football podcast.

“I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him. He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played. When he plays for England he doesn’t play badly.

“He needs people playing in and around him giving him the ball in the correct areas. He gets some criticism for not tracking back but if he’s not getting the ball when he’s forward, why would he be willing to do that?

“If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas then he’ll put a shift and for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”

United Stand editor Andy Mitten once pointed out that Guardiola said Rashford was “the only player he’d take from Man Utd”.

“He is a conscientious player, there have been times where he hasn’t been happy, as when Jose Mourinho was there. Barcelona were interested in him, but they didn’t think that United would sell him and they wouldn’t have done,” Mitten

“I remember a former United player telling me that he was at a dinner with Pep Guardiola, and Pep said ‘The only player that I would take from Manchester United is Rashford.’

“Guardiola knows his business, and this wasn’t at a time when United were doing particularly well either.”

