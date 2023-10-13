Guardiola to gladly offload Newcastle linked Man City dud in January; Harry Maguire comparison made

Pep Guardiola would reportedly be happy to sell Kalvin Phillips for the right price in January, with Newcastle thought to be a viable destination for the Manchester City midfielder.

The England international left Leeds United for the Etihad for £42m in July 2022, but due to injuries and competition for starting spots, he has made just 26 appearances for Man City, only four of which have been starts.

This is in contrast to Phillips’ time with Leeds, where he was considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Phillips made 234 appearances for the Whites, scoring 14 goals and making 13 assists.

His lack of involvement has led to speculation about his future, however. As previously reported by Football365, Newcastle and Everton both hold an interest in Phillips, while Bayern Munich are also considering a move for him.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that Newcastle is the kind of club Phillips could join in January, and Man City would be happy to sell him if the ‘right offer comes in.’

“Newcastle, potentially West Ham, and potentially Villa, have all got one thing in common, which is they are top half Premier League teams with that potential for Europe,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“And I think that’s the sort of club, a stable Premier League club in Europe, or with a very good chance of getting Europe, that I’m told, anyway, Phillips is looking for if he’s to leave Manchester City, and it is still an if.

“I think if the right offer comes in for Man City, a bit like Manchester United and Harry Maguire, they’d say thank you very much, but it also depends on the player.

“In the same way that Maguire never ended up agreeing terms with West Ham, Phillips has always pushed back about any kind of rush exit from Manchester City as well because he still thinks that at some point, his time and his minutes will come.”

Man City would likely look to recoup as much of the £42m they spent on Phillips as possible, so it will be interesting to see if Newcastle, or indeed Bayern Munich, make an offer in that region in January.

