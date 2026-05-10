Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has issued a Premier League title warning to rivals Arsenal before their game against West Ham.

After dropping points in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Everton, Man City returned to winning ways on Saturday evening by beating Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad.

This result puts pressure on Arsenal, who travel to face relegation candidates West Ham on Sunday afternoon. A win for the Gunners would leave them five points clear of Man City, who still have a game in hand.

So, everyone associated with Man City will be praying for West Ham to do them a favour this weekend, and Guardiola issued a lighthearted “come on you Irons” rallying cry during his press conference after the win against Brentford.

And Guardiola has also warned Arsenal that “we will do our job” by picking up maximum points from their remaining games and “wait” for Arsenal to respond.

“Before Everton it was in our hands but now it is not, but what we have to do is our job,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

READ: ‘Pep knows it’s on’ as ‘flying’ Doku fires ‘champions’ Man City to win over Brentford



“We didn’t do it perfectly with Everton it was tough. But today we came back and on Wednesday [we play] Crystal Palace, which is always difficult because they have extraordinary players and managers.

“But we will do our job and wait.”

“It’s how you react…”

And when asked if his side still has the spirit to last the duration in the title race, Guardiola added: “Everton was the real proof, 3-1 down and emotions.

“The second half we give away. It happened last season many times, now we’re more solid but we still give away.

“That’s football, it happens, it’s how you react. I’m really pleased for the way we have done it.”

READ MORE: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he overtakes Heskey and Giggs for Premier League goals



Guardiola has also reserved special praise for Man City winger Jeremy Doku, who has been his side’s best performer in recent weeks.

“This season he made an incredible step forward, which players must do to try to get better and better,” Guardiola said of Doku.

“He scored a goal with his right foot against Everton [to make it] 3-3, but before that the first goal was his left.

“Now I have the feeling that if he goes there they will try to block shots and not leave the space to do it and now he has to be clever to shoot or make an extra pass, and another player will be free.

“Everyone knows it, it’s not necessary to tell you that he made an incredible step. He said, ‘I’m Jeremy Doku and I’m going to win games’. The greatest players always have this mentality.”

READ NEXT: Where would Arsenal rank in the greatest seasons by a Premier League club? Man Utd in danger

