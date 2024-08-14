England defender Marc Guehi insists he is no superstar and remains happy to be part of an “amazing place” at Crystal Palace.

Guehi was one of the most impressive performances for Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 2024, helping England reach the final where they were beaten by Spain.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Newcastle before the summer transfer window closes.

Palace chairman Steve Parish maintains clubs would have to pay “superstar money” if they wanted to sign Guehi, describing the defender as an “excellent lad” and a “decent human being”.

“Nobody has got to the valuation yet,” he said. “If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money.

“This is a player we love a lot. If we start the season with him, we’ll be a better team.

“Everybody’s wishes have to be taken into account but we are nowhere near the point where we have to make a decision. We will cross these bridges as and when we come to them.

“We love having him and would love to keep him, and if somebody wants to make that otherwise they have got to make it really difficult for us; at the moment, that’s not the situation we’re in.

“We all know the situation, we don’t need to have discussions about it.

“He is absolutely loyal to Crystal Palace, Marc wants to progress his career and if the right opportunity is there and it’s right for us, it’s something he might be interested in.

“He has certainly not put any pressure on the club.”

Despite all of the on-going speculation, Guehi intends to stay focused as the Palace squad prepare for Sunday’s Premier League opener at Brentford.

“I am (happy). It is good to be back here, to be playing again with team-mates and a (pre-season) run-out in front of some of the fans again, so it is all positive,” Guehi told Sky Sports.

“I am humbled by that (Parrish comments) – for someone who is a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing for someone like me.

“I am not sure I am a superstar, but it was some really kind words from the chairman.”

Guehi added: “There is a real culture of togetherness here, that is from the academy, the women’s (team) and men – everyone is really on the same page, a real family. It is an amazing place to be.

“It is always important to focus on what is truly important and that is the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season, we are at it.”

Parish admitted that Guehi leaving the club was “not impossible” and praised Newcastle for their approach in negotiations, but claims they are yet to give Palace a “decision to make”.

“They are a very respectful club,” Parish said of Newcastle. “They do things in the right way, but they are not giving us a decision to make at the moment.

“If they give us a decision to make, we will have to think about it and that may be the one change possibly that you might see, but right now I expect him to be a Palace player at the start of the season.”

Newcastle have reportedly offered a fee worth an initial £55m, which could rise to £60m, but Palace are thought to be holding out for £65m for their prized asset.