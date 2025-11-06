Marc Guehi is more likely to head to Liverpool than Real Madrid

Liverpool are thought to be the ‘clear favourites’ to sign centre-back Marc Guehi with a Real Madrid move labelled ‘mission impossible’ due to his demands.

Guehi will be one of the most in-demand defenders in world football this summer. He nearly made a move to Liverpool in the summer, but it was shut down late on with Crystal Palace pulling out due to their proposed replacement heading elsewhere.

It’s since been revealed that Guehi – out of contract at the end of the campaign – won’t be renewing his deal with the Eagles, as manager Oliver Glasner recently suggested.

He said: “I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year.

“The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, ‘no, I want to make something different’. And that’s normal.”

As a result, there are a lot of sides hoping to land the defender: Liverpool remain in the mix along with most of the big clubs in England, and in Europe, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are in the race.

But a recent report from Spanish outlet AS suggests the LaLiga leaders will find it tricky to land Guehi.

The title of the article called the move ‘mission impossible’ and in the body it was stated that his ‘high demands’, in terms of salary and signing bonus make the move ‘practically unfeasible.’

The report also states that Liverpool are the ‘clear favourites.’ Indeed, they state that a move to Anfield is Guehi’s ‘great desire’ after he nearly made a move there in the summer.

The report suggests that Guehi’s signing will ‘fill the position that Ibrahima Konate will vacate’ as they are seemingly adamant that the Frenchman ‘is headed’ to Real.

There has been speculation over that move in recent months, with Konate rejecting contract offers from Liverpool amid interest from Los Blancos.

Konate, too, is out of contract in the summer, so if he leaves on a free and Guehi joins, there might not be much difference financially for Liverpool.

It seems likely they would pay Guehi more given the report suggests he is asking for big wages and signing on fee, and Konate is reported to earn £70,000 per week currently – the 18th highest earner at Liverpool.

Given he is one of the best centre-backs in the league, Guehi is sure to be paid in line with that.

