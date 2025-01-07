Chelsea bid for Crystal Palace star deemed ‘silly’ and ‘cheeky’ as Blues ‘long way off asking price’

Chelsea are reportedly interested in re-signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in January following a potential season-ending injury to Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca revealed last week that Fofana could miss the rest of 2024/25 with a hamstring issue.

“Unfortunately he could be out for the season,” he said. “We don’t know exactly for the entire season but for sure he could be out for part of it.”

Benoit Badiashile is also out until next month at the earliest, which has prompted the Blues to recall Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

Anselmino was signed from Boca in the summer but Chelsea allowed him to stay at the club until the end of the season, an agreement which has now been terminated.

There have also been reports that they could recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace, despite ostracising him to force an exit last summer.

The west Londoners appear to have another plan to screw Palace over, though.

According to The Sun, they are keen on signing Guehi from the Eagles in the winter transfer window as Maresca looks to find a replacement for Fofana.

Guehi left Chelsea for £18million in 2021 after a successful loan spell at Swansea City and the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and a regular starter for England.

Some reports suggest the Blues included a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal, which essentially means they get a 20 per cent discount should they re-sign the Three Lions star.

The report claims that Palace will reject a ‘silly’ offer made by their London rivals.

It is not specified how much Chelsea have offered for Guehi but it was apparently ‘cheeky’ and ‘fell way below expectations’.

A source told the website: “Their offer was a long way off being a fair price.

“It was silly really and they need to offer more to even have a hope of getting a deal done.”

Newcastle United tried to sign Guehi from the Eagles last summer but failed with several bids.

Eddie Howe’s side reportedly offered as much as £70m including add-ons, but Palace were reluctant to sell their captain after letting Joachim Andersen join Fulham.

Guehi’s contract expires in 2026, meaning now is the best time for Palace to sell if they want the highest transfer fee possible.

He has also been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

