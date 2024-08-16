Crystal Palace are set to reject a fourth bid from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for defender Marc Guehi, according to reports.

Newcastle have focused on their pursuit of England international Guehi over the last few weeks with the Eagles reportedly holding out for around £70million.

The 24-year-old had a superb European Championship campaign with the Three Lions this summer, starting centre-back next to Manchester City’s John Stones.

His strong showing in Germany has only strengthened both Crystal Palace’s stance and reluctance to sell their captain.

Newcastle have made four official bids for Guehi this summer and their most recent offer will not be accepted, despite reaching £65m.

Marc Guehi to Newcastle, here we don’t go

This is according to the Telegraph, who claims the Magpies’ latest bid has fallen ‘short’ of Palace’s valuation of £70m.

Palace are eager for Newcastle to include ‘achievable add-ons’ if a bid is to be ‘considered’, which appears to have not been the case.

Oliver Glasner’s side are under no pressure to sell Guehi this summer after selling Michael Olise to Bayern for around £50m.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE FROM F365

👉 Premier League sack race: Ten Hag now outright favourite with Maresca in top three

👉 One per club: Premier League hot takes include Arsenal near-invincible, Man City relegated, Klopp return

They also feel that the defender’s value can only rise from here after his performances for England at Euro 2024.

It is believed that Newcastle’s fourth offer reached £65m and Guehi remains a ‘priority’ despite the Eagles’ stance.

The report adds:

Palace view Guehi as being the kind of player that comes along very rarely. A young centre-half with perhaps another decade at the top level, and already a tournament final veteran with England. That level of player represents, in Palace’s view, the kind of big investment which others have been prepared to make in the past. There is a strong possibility that there will be even greater competition for Guehi come January when it is likely that more habitually successful clubs than Newcastle are also making long-term decisions about budget and squad planning.

This week, Palace owner Steve Parish told Newcastle they will need to stump up “superstar money” to sign Guehi this summer.

Eddie Howe and Glasner also discussed the transfer in their pre-match press conferences this week.

The former hinted that Newcastle could be forced to back out of a deal, saying: “There are also times where we have to go, ‘OK, that’s too much’, and we’ve done that plenty of times in the last two-and-a-half years.

“People might not have found out about that, but we’ve had to switch targets. It depends on the deal and the amount of money that you’re going to spend.”

Glasner, meanwhile, told reporters: “Marc trained today and we talked together.

“I will have to look at my bank account if something came in! But it doesn’t look like it so we have to plan with Marc. He is our player and our captain and I can’t tell you anything else.”

While Palace don’t want to lose Guehi, they are reportedly interesting in signing Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix.

This is according to reports in Germany, where it is claimed that the Londoners have agreed personal terms with the Frenchman.

It is stated that Eagles boss Oliver ‘really wants him as a possible replacement for Marc Guehi or in addition’.

Another option being looked at is Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou.

👉 More: Newcastle United | Crystal Palace | Premier League five-year net spend table