Guehi to Newcastle off as Glasner reveals Crystal Palace captain ‘isn’t pushing to leave’

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that club captain Marc Guehi will not join Newcastle United before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle have been chasing England centre-back all month but to no avail, with the player set to stay at Selhurst Park.

This has been confirmed by Palace boss Glasner, who says he never had any doubt Guehi would stay as he never pushed to join the Magpies.

“I was never really in doubt,” Glasner said. “First of all, really congratulations to Crystal Palace, the chairman and the owners, to everyone who didn’t give in.

“Especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen, it was important that Marc stays and thank you to Marc that he always was close in talking a lot and all the rumours didn’t influence his performance, his mood and his professionalism.

“He’s not pushing to leave Crystal Palace, that was for me the most important thing. That the players like to place for Crystal Palace, for the team here. Marc told me that very often.

“Sometimes people act in the opposite way, Marc told me and acted him, the same way. He showed his fantastic character again. Marc stays at Crystal Palace and stays our captain.”

Speaking on Friday morning, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said no incoming signings on deadline day was a realistic outcome.

Asked about potential deals, Howe told reporters: “I don’t know currently. There is still time and there is work going to try and see what we can do in the last few hours of the window.

“So while there is time there is hope.

“No I don’t think we will be closed [for business] right until the end. There may be one or two of the younger players going out, there’s two or three of those. So let’s see what happens in the last few hours.

“There is [a possibility that no-one comes in]. With such short time left, it is looking difficult. This window, as I said many times, has been difficult and continues to be difficult for us.

“We’re in a difficult situation with the PSR situation and available funds attracting the right players and the players who can make a difference. It’s such a delicate spot for us, we have to hit it right and if we don’t, then doing nothing – as frustrating as it is – is the best option.

“There will be a feeling that we have a good squad, but there is a feeling of course that there are a few areas where we need to strengthen so I think we will carry those emotions depending on what happens in the last few hours.”

Newcastle fans will be furious with the club’s transfer window with top four there for the taking amidst big chances at Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Supporters expected a new right-winger and centre-back to be signed but their only defensive reinforcements have been Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Hall, while Howe has been unable to improve his attack.

