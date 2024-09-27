According to reports, Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi wants to join a ‘bigger club’ than Newcastle United and has his eyes on a move to Liverpool.

Guehi was the subject of strong interest from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies failed with several bids to sign the England international from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked in recent years, with Guehi destined to move to a club in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old was excellent for England at Euro 2024, helping them reach the final, which they lost 2-1 to Spain.

Palace are unlikely to sanction a sale mid-season but will have no choice if a club pays above their £75million asking price.

Newcastle remain in the market for a new central defender so could reignite their interest in January.

Guehi reportedly has his mind set on a better team than the Magpies, though.

Guehi ‘would jump at opportunity’ to join Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Guehi ‘would love to sign for Liverpool’ and wants to join a ‘bigger club’ than Newcastle.

Indeed, the England star ‘would jump at the opportunity to sign for’ the Reds and is ‘aware’ of their interest.

Liverpool ‘have been monitoring him since the summer’ but they did not make a move due to Arne Slot’s ‘misgivings’.

There were reports in the summer that Guehi would be happy to sign for Newcastle but this report states he ‘isn’t overly keen’.

Guehi is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026 and could be a top target for Liverpool next year if Virgil van Dijk does not sign a new contract, unless Slot remains unconvinced.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season, as are Anfield favourites Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reports suggest that the Reds are relaxed over the contract situation of their three stars and are yet to open negotiations over an extension with any of them.

Salah turns 33 next year but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes he will want to play at the highest level until his “late 30s”, so an extension should not be ruled out.

“I’m not sure it will be his last year. I think Mo Salah is a little bit like (Cristiano) Ronaldo,” Carragher said on September 2.

“Most footballers think 35 is the time to finish. I think Mo Salah will be looking at his late 30s and winding down then in his head.

“He will be looking at breaking every record he possibly can, either in the Premier League or Liverpool.

“I think he is aware of his status and I find it very difficult to see Mo Salah in the Saudi League, for instance, next season. He is playing that well at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There are a lot of players, wingers or wide forwards who have more medals than him but there will be very few wide players with the quality and numbers of goals.

“You think of Ronaldo at United. I think he is right up there alongside Ronaldo as the best winger we’ve seen in the Premier League.”

Asked about his future at the club, Salah said: “Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’.”

