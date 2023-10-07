Guimaraes belief in Newcastle highlighted as star pens new deal until 2028

Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle.

The Brazil midfielder, signed from Lyon in January 2022, has been key to the Magpies’ progress under Eddie Howe.

And the 25-year-old has agreed a new deal that runs until 2028.

Guimaraes said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life. I’m so happy here.”

The 25-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, swapped Champions League football for a Premier League relegation fight when he arrived on Tyneside but has since helped Howe’s side qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

He said: “I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening.

“We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone – the team, the staff, the owners and the fans. The city believes again.”

Howe added: “He’s such an important player and he’s done so well since he joined the club. He’s been a huge success since he’s been here so I just hope that he can continue in that vein and carry on his success with us.

“I think he epitomises the recent success we’ve had. He’s put in so many good displays, he’s very consistent and he’s got a great personality off the pitch as well.

“He cares very deeply about Newcastle United and the success of the club and he’s got a great relationship with our supporters.”

