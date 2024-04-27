According to reports, one club are a “big danger” to Newcastle United as they look to avoid selling Arsenal and Manchester City target Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies invested around £40m to sign Guimaraes from Ligue Un outfit Lyon during the 2022 January transfer window.

Arsenal were also interested in the Brazil international at the time but Newcastle beat their Premier League rivals in the race to sign him.

Guimaraes has quickly emerged as a fan favourite at St James’ Park as he has been superb for Eddie Howe’s side over the past couple of seasons.

Newcastle may be forced to cash in on Guimaraes this summer to ease their Financial Fair Play issues.

There is a £100m release clause in his contract but it has emerged this week that he has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Newcastle which will allow him to leave for £80m if a Champions League club make a move for him amid reported interest from Arsenal and Man City.

“We are not in control…”

Howe was asked about Guimaraes’ future during his press conference on Friday. While he is not “worried”, he has admitted that they are “not in control”.

“When it’s something you don’t necessarily have control over, I don’t tend to worry about it,” Howe told reporters.

“It goes without saying what my thoughts on the Bruno situation are. We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing.

“His form has been very good, he seems very happy and settled, he will be thinking about a busy summer ahead and where we can hopefully take the team. He is a big part of that.

“We are not in control of that, so we shall see.”

Asked specifically about the midfielder’s clause, Howe added: “Having that was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there is a finish point. We don’t want the constant speculation, I don’t think that’s healthy for the player or for us.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey has warned Newcastle that their standout is “liked a lot” by Arsenal and Man City but “PSG could be the big danger”.

“Newcastle know what they have with Bruno,” Bailey said during an interview with Geordie Boot Boys.

“He’s really coming into the peak of his powers at the moment. Arsenal and Man City do like him a lot, and if there was any inclination from Bruno’s camp or that Newcastle were willing to sell then they would be prepared to strike. From what I’m getting back from various different people at Newcastle, they’re not looking to sell either. They’re not encouraging it.

“My suspicion is that PSG could be the big danger. They like him a lot, but it might depend on where the season ends and whether or not Newcastle qualify for Europe.”

