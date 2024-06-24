Serhou Guirassy wants to leave Stuttgart and has interest from Arsenal, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal are ‘in the race’ to sign Serhou Guirassy after the striker ‘informed’ Stuttgart that he wants to leave this summer, according to reports.

Guirassy joined the German club on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennes in September 2022 before signing permanently a year later.

He scored a very respectable 14 goals in 29 appearances as Stuttgart avoided relegation from the Bundesliga following the appointment of Sebastian Hoeness.

The Stuttgart head coach clearly knows how to get the best out of Guirassy, who smashed in 30 goals in as many matches last season, scoring 28 in 28 league encounters.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arteta to ‘upset’ Arsenal stars with ‘reaction’ to ‘statement’ signing to ‘spiral out of control’

👉 Smith Rowe, Ramsdale, Zinchenko all leave Arsenal as we decide who Arteta should keep and sell

Overall, the Guinean striker has found the back of the net 36 times in 42 matches under Hoeness.

This incredible form has caught the eye of several European clubs, who are very appealed by his €17.5million (£14.8million) release clause.

There were plenty of rumours throughout the January transfer window with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal among the Premier League clubs reportedly weighing up a move.

His release clause was active in January but not for the entire month and Guirassy is again available for below £15m this summer.

Man Utd are believed to be looking at Joshua Zirkzee rather than the Stuttgart frontman now, while Chelsea are targeting younger players like Barcelona’s Marc Guiu and Newcastle are keen on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal ‘in the race’ to sign 30-goal bargain striker

Arsenal, however, are ‘in the race’ to sign Guirassy this summer, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

Mikel Arteta’s side are not alone in expressing an interest in signing Guirassy, with Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan also keen, while Chelsea are ‘out’.

Plettenberg reveals that the striker ‘has decided to leave Stuttgart’ and has ‘informed’ the club of his decision.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Dortmund are currently the ‘frontrunners’ to win the race for the 28-year-old’s signature.

They will have to trigger his £14.8m release clause to land Guirassy but Dortmund ‘keep working’ on the deal and are ‘confident’ it will ‘happen soon’.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Should Arsenal sign Guirassy? Join the debate here.

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to sign a new striker but Kai Havertz’s superb form in the second half of 2023/24 has made doing so less of a priority than bringing in a midfielder.

The Gunners have been linked with Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino this week and Arteta has reportedly ‘seduced’ the midfielder, who wants to move to the Emirates.

More: Arsenal news | Premier League five-year net spend table | Who will win the Ballon d’Or?