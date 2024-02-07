Manchester United-linked Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy will be available for £14.9million in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

No, we are not copying and pasting a story from November, this is new information.

Going into the winter transfer window, it was reported that Guirassy would be available for the same fee thanks to a release clause in his Stuttgart contract.

This looked like a huge coup given the 27-year-old’s form this season.

At the time of writing, Guirassy has 19 goals in 16 matches across all competitions but has not played for Stuttgart since December due to an injury and his participation at the African Cup of Nations with Guinea.

No clubs opted to pay the fee for Guirassy – who was reportedly happy to stay in Germany anyway.

His release clause expired during the January window and it looked like that was that, with Stuttgart likely to ask for a much bigger fee at the end of the season.

However, it would appear we will be given a Guirassy transfer saga in the summer.

According to transfer expert Romano, the Guinean international will have the same release clause at the end of the season with Premier League clubs ‘already showing interest’.

He wrote on X: ‘Serhou Guirassy’s release clause will be valid again in the summer for the same amount — €17.5m.

‘After many possibilities in January and final decision to stay at Stuttgart, bids expected to come in again in July. Premier League clubs, already showing interest.’

Manchester United do not get a mention from Romano but everyone and their dog knows Erik ten Hag wants to sign another striker.

Rasmus Hojlund’s form has improved in recent weeks but it has become clear this term that Ten Hag needs more firepower and must ease the burden on the young Dane.

The Red Devils manager was unable to land a striker in January due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

This held back nearly every top-flight club and has ultimately left United short in attack.

Speaking after the winter window closed, Ten Hag told reporters that he plans to be “a bit creative”.

“I think it’s not a secret that I wanted a striker extra,” he said.

“Because with the injury of Martial we don’t really have back-up there, but it was not possible because we have to match the FFP rules.

“We have Amad Diallo, of course we have [Marcus] Rashford who can play there. I think for the rest, all the positions are occupied. But, yeah, we have to be a little bit creative if it’s up to the number nine position.”

