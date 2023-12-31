Newcastle ‘come knocking’ to nab Man Utd, Milan target with ‘preferred destination’ revealed in report

Serhou Guirassy has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have reportedly ‘come knocking’ for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy and want to sign him in the winter transfer window.

Guirassy has been on fire for the German club this season, scoring 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga matches.

Unsurprisingly, his fine form has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe, mainly from the Premier League.

Manchester United are struggling in front of goal this term with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund recording one league goal, so Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking at the Stuttgart hitman.

Another club believed to be in the mix is Newcastle.

Callum Wilson has struggled this term, both on the pitch and with injuries, and Eddie Howe could act in January with the Magpies’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League fading.

Guirassy – who has helped Stuttgart become one of the highest-scoring teams in Europe this term – has the potential to be the man to fix both the Red Devils’ and Newcastle’s woes, but his form could be a flash in the pan.

The Guinean has clearly impressed in Germany, netting 33 times in 44 appearances, but at the age of 28, he has never proven himself to be a prolific scorer elsewhere.

Thankfully for interested clubs, the signing would be relatively low risk as he has a £15million release clause.

It is his wages demands, however, that are proving to be a stumbling block for some clubs.

According to Fussball Transfers, AC Milan are unable to afford Guirassy’s requested salary and Newcastle ‘have come knocking’, looking to win the race for the striker’s signature ahead of the club they finished below in their Champions League group.

The report adds that there is also interest from AS Roma – who currently have Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea – and Manchester United.

In a boost to the Premier League duo, Guirassy’s ‘preferred destination’ is to play in England.

Additionally, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Stuttgart man’s contract demands are ‘proving to be a hurdle’ as he seeks an increase from €3m to at least €5m.

Paying his wage demands should not be a problem for Manchester United or Newcastle, nor should the very respectable £15m release clause.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of strikers but look like they are in dire need of recruits all over the park.

They were once again uninspiring on Saturday evening as Ten Hag tasted a ninth Premier League defeat of the season, this time at Nottingham Forest.

The 2-1 defeat came days after Ten Hag’s men came from 2-0 down to defeat high-flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford, which epitomises 2023 for them.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag sneaks into top 10 Premier League managers of 2023