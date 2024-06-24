Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich-linked Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu, according to reports.

The 2006-born striker has made seven first-team appearances for Barcelona, scoring twice.

He remarkably scored the only goal of the game against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga win last October, netting a minute after coming off the bench.

Guiu also found the back of the net in a Champions League victory over Antwerp in December. Barcelona lost 3-2 but had already secured qualification to the last 16 of the competition.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 Chelsea ‘insist’ on signing £46m Arsenal target as he’s their ‘first choice’ Olise alternative

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Liverpool above Man City

The 18-year-old is clearly a player with massive potential and is being chased by several clubs due to his very appealing €6million (£5million) release clause.

Bayern Munich have shown an interest in recent weeks but it looks like Chelsea are now close to signing the Spain Under-19s striker.

Barcelona teenager ‘one step away’ from joining Chelsea

The Blues have made it their mission to sign as many teenage prodigies as possible and are currently deep in talks to sign Guiu, according to reports in Spain.

It is claimed (via Sport Witness) that Barcelona have been trying to agree a new contract with the player, with interest coming from La Liga rivals Sevilla and Hansi Flick’s former team Bayern.

Chelsea are currently ahead of all three clubs in the battle to secure Guiu’s signature on a long-term basis, with his current deal expiring next summer.

Barcelona believe the player has ‘great potential’ but they have not been able to agree fresh terms due to their financial situation, with the Premier League club able to blow them out of the water.

Enzo Maresca’s side have made ‘a very attractive offer’ and will be in the Blues head coach’s plans for 2024/25 if the signing is finalised.

Maresca has apparently held many discussions with Guiu and has been a driving force in convincing the 18-year-old to join.

Guiu believes he will ‘fit like a glove’ at Stamford Bridge and is very keen to accept Chelsea’s proposal.

Chelsea have no qualms about paying Guiu’s £5m release clause and it is believed a transfer announcement could come on Monday, with a deal only ‘one step away’.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Chelsea and Bayern’s interest last Friday and the former’s interest has clearly accelerated over the weekend, with the Blues ‘advancing in talks’ and ‘overtaking’ the German giants in the race.

Talks are now ‘very advanced’ and Chelsea are ‘confident’ a deal will be finalised as Guiu gives Barcelona ‘no positive feedback’ over a contract extension.

Romano adds that Guiu will join to be a part of Maresca’s squad and will not be loaned out to Strasbourg, who are also owned by Todd Boehly.

👉 More: Chelsea news | 20 biggest summer transfers so far | Who will win the Ballon d’Or?