Fabrizio Romano insists Viktor Gyokeres “didn’t say no” to Manchester United and could still move to Old Trafford the summer as we all wait for the outcome of a €65m battle.

Gyokeres is one of two strikers along with Benjamin Sesko that Arsenal are said to be choosing between to lead their line next season.

One report on Friday claimed Sesko is ‘ready to join’ while another a few hours later insisted Gyokeres ‘will sign’ for the Gunners. We don’t know what to believe and at this point would quite like Andrea Berta to sh*t or get off the pot.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs claimed earlier this week that United may well be feeding on Arsenal’s scraps in their bid to land a new striker – essentially, they can have whichever striker Arsenal don’t want.

“It could be a scenario where whoever Arsenal go for it opens the door for Manchester United for the other,” Jacobs said.

“The natural expectation is that if Gyokeres doesn’t join Arsenal he hasn’t rejected Manchester United, so he could be a possibility, but I’m told also not to discount a scenario where Gyokeres goes to Arsenal and Sesko comes back into Manchester United’s thinking as well because 12 months ago they made a strong pitch and Sesko decided to stay at Leipzig.”

That scenario is at odds with reports earlier this month which claimed Gyokeres had ‘rejected’ United, but Romano backed up Jacobs’ claim, insisting that what is currently a ‘closed door’ could reopen for the Sporting striker’s move to Old Trafford should Arsenal decide to plump for Sesko.

“The question for many United fans is has Viktor Gyokeres rejected Manchester United to go to Arsenal? Guys let me explain the Gyokeres situation – Gyokeres has not told ‘Man United no I’m not coming goodbye’,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“His agent, speaking to Man United almost ten days ago told Manchester United that his priority is Arsenal. So the priority of Viktor Gyokeres is to go to Arsenal – he would love to go to Arsenal for several reasons, including obviously Champions League football, but Viktor Gyokeres didn’t say no to Manchester United.

“So, the priority of the player is Arsenal, the player is waiting for Arsenal. Arsenal are waiting to understand how much Viktor Gyokeres will cost.

“I told you there is this battle between the agents of the players to respect the pact for €60-65 exit fee this summer.”