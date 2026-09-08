Buyer’s remorse has hit plenty of Premier League clubs as 12 months on, they are already regretting some of their expensive purchases.

Shiny new toys become unwanted objects and these players are either already out the door or on the way after just a year with their new clubs.

Tyler Dibling (Everton)

Dibling was the latest highly-rated prospect to come from the Southampton academy and yet his career has hit a road block.

He moved for a hefty £35m to Everton, which seemed like the perfect place for his career; but it really hasn’t worked out.

He played just 18 times for David Moyes’ side last season, failing to register a goal involvement in that time, and there is already talk of him being loaned out.

He is only 20 so plenty of time to improve but his value has plummeted just a year later, when he is stuck on the Everton bench despite them being desperately short of players.

Tijani Reijnders (Manchester City)

FPL managers will always remember that opening-day goal and assist but that was the most notable moment in Reijnders’ City career.

He soon fell out of favour and City have been handed the Saudi get-out-of-jail-free card as he joined Al Qadsiah for £50m.

Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool)

He’s just not a right-back is he?

Frimpong had the very large shoes of Trent Alexander-Arnold to fill but he is a worse version in both an attacking sense and defence.

Alexander-Arnold used to be criticised for his defensive ability but he has been made to look like Maldini compared to his replacement; too many times Frimpong has been caught up field or easily beaten.

Attacking-wise, he’s not better than Cody Gakpo or Victor Munoz and so what do Liverpool do with him? Ronald Araujo playing right-back against Ipswich looks like the final nail in his coffin.

READ: Ranking the 16 Liverpool signings made under Richard Hughes

Omari Hutchinson (Nottingham Forest)

Forest spent big money on Ipswich’s Hutchinson but he struggled to make the instant impact they were after.

To be fair to the 22-year-old, he joined a club in disarray with a succession of managers soon sacked but nine goal involvements in 42 games was not enough.

He’s been shipped out on loan to AC Milan, which feels like a transfer from the 1980s, but could still revive his career if he does well in Italy.

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)

Gyokeres has been fully fit all season and the fact that he has only played 12 minutes of Premier League football should tell you everything you need to know.

The expensive Swede was supposed to be the answer to Arsenal’s attacking problems and his defenders will point to 14 goals scored in the league last year, but that puts him as only the seventh top scorer.

Kai Havertz, a midfielder turned forward, looks a far better fit for Arteta’s system and Gyokeres seems destined to be stuck on the bench.

Troy Deeney’s verdict on him is brutal.

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Jamie Gittens (Chelsea)

Jamie Gittens feels like a Pointless answer to ‘who have Chelsea signed in the last three years?’

Apparently he played in 16 matches for the club last year but it is hard to remember a single thing of note that he did.

This year, he has been stuck to the bench and failed to even play a minute so far. The arrival of Morgan Rogers was the final nail in Gittens’ coffin.

Liam Delap (Chelsea)

A £30m release clause was too good for Chelsea to pass up but they really should have thought what they would do when they actually had Delap.

Delap is the kind of player that works best for counter-attacking teams, someone able to hold up the ball and bully defenders before playing others in. It should come as little surprise that he did that well for Forest in his first game for the club.

But Chelsea don’t play like that and the signing of Joao Pedro pushed Delap down the pecking order.

Still, Chelsea turned a £10m profit in a year so not the worst investment.

Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal)

Zubimendi has at least had some minutes this season compared to others on this list but he was bought to be a starter and has faded to the bench.

Bruno Guimaraes and Myles Lewis-Skelly are ahead of him in the pecking order and the Spaniard has not played more than 23 minutes in a Premier League fixture this season.

Arsenal’s congested schedule this season means he will play, but if it were the Champions League final tomorrow, he would be starting on the bench, which is not what he envisaged when he joined for £55m just 12 months ago.

Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea)

Who could have possibly foreseen that Garnacho would not have worked out at Chelsea? Oh yes, that’s right. Everyone.

Having been the alleged mole in the United dressing room, Chelsea thought yes, we’ll have some of that and somehow found it sensible to depart with £40m to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

And the result was exactly as suspected. He scored eight and assisted four in 43 appearances and has been shipped off to Aston Villa as Unai Emery becomes the latest manager who thinks he can fix him.

Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United)

It started well but soon Nick Woltemade became the wrong-shaped piece in the Newcastle puzzle.

He is 6’6″ yet lacks the physical prowess to play as a target man and wanted to drop deeper into a number 10 role that Newcastle did not play.

Matthias Jaissle did at least introduce a number 10 into Newcastle’s system but a full 90 in a Carabao Cup game was enough to convince Jassen that his fellow German was not up to it.

He’s been loaned out to Juventus and the less-physical Serie A style may suit him, but it is hard to see how he plays another game for Newcastle.

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