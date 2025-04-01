McCoist ‘not convinced’ by Gyokeres for Arsenal as shock Prem striker signing assessed

Ally McCoist has stated he has not been “convinced” by Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres yet, but feels a Premier League player who was suggested as good for the Gunners has been “brilliant”.

Gyokeres has turned the heads of most of the big clubs in Europe. Scoring 85 goals in under two full seasons will do that for any player.

Arsenal‘s interest in him is most relevant at the moment, with new sporting director Andrea Berta said to be a long-term admirer.

But some need to see more from Gyokeres. Troy Deeney has stated he is not a “natural finisher,” while McCoist has not seen enough of him yet.

Asked by Jeff Stelling on talkSPORT if the Swede has “convinced” him, McCoist said: “No I’m not, but what I have to say to qualify that is that I’ve not seen enough of him.

“I’ve seen highlights of games, I know he scored a couple of penalties at the weekend. I don’t watch him religiously, but when I have watched him, he’s been good. He was excellent against Man City.”

McCoist then stated he’d take Alexander Isak before him – who he doesn’t feel Arsenal will get – and Victor Osimhen if they can “get him hungry again”.

Stelling then proposed Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta as an option, which McCoist agreed could be a good option.

“He’s been brilliant. I’ve got to say, particularly since [Oliver] Glasner took over. He has 25 in 40, which is remarkable. He’s different to someone like Haaland. I do take your point, the remarkable turnaround in Mateta’s fortunes since the new manager has come in has been fantastic,” he said.

Whether Arsenal would go after Mateta remains to be seen, but the 27-year-old has been in top form this season, and has other big clubs sniffing around him.

There seems no reason to suggest he wouldn’t be able to replicate his form at a better club, such as Arsenal.

