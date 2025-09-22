Why did Arsenal even sign this guy? Am I right, guys? Guys?

Viktor Gyokeres generated 0.00 expected goals and 0.01 expected assists against Man City as Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, and the knives are out.

Speaking after the Premier League match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended Gyokeres, stating that he’s “trying his best”.

“To have very big open chances is extremely difficult, but he’s certainly trying his best and trying to do that, and we have to provide more for him, that’s it,” Arteta said.

“There were a lot of situations where the chances were there and then the final pass was missing today. In many moments it was very, very open.”

Arteta also claimed that the Swede had a “strong performance”, which former Watford captain Troy Deeney took exception to, comparing the Gunners boss to the delusion Erik ten Hag showed during his time at Manchester United.

“I understand the manager has to give the striker confidence, but he just described Gyokeres as ‘having a strong performance,'” Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“You know when [Erik] ten Hag was at Man United, and he used to just lie to us that it was a good performance. We watched the game, we’ve seen it.

“As an ex-striker, I’m always going to look at the forwards. How are you going to say he had a strong performance?”

MORE ARSENAL REACTION ON F365…

👉 Guardiola and Arteta now live rent free in each other’s heads; it’s only good news for Liverpool

👉 Arsenal 10th in table to prove Carragher’s creativity concern for Arteta

👉 Mikel Arteta is ‘Tony Pulis in a Gunners jacket’ as Arsenal pilloried

After an Arsenal fan phoned in to join Deeney on talkSPORT, the former Premier League striker added: “He absolutely will score goals. My concern is in these big games.

“You brought him in to get you over the line, to get that goal. We saw it with Haaland, as well as how many times have you saw Haaland have 10 or 12 touches in the game, and people say, ‘He’s terrible, he doesn’t do anything’, but he scores in those big moments, and I can put my house at it when he went through today, we all went yet, ‘Goal’.

“I just don’t get that feeling with Gyokeres. I do against Leeds, Wolves, West Ham, when you play against those teams, no bother. But when it’s these big moments, I just don’t feel it, and that’s why I got a little bit annoyed there with Arteta. What is the consideration for a strong performance?

“It’s that feeling inside, you know? It’s to argue with someone about feelings, because the feeling when Haaland goes through on goal, and when he misses, you’re surprised.”

Elsewhere, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher asked before Sunday’s Premier League draw if Gyokeres is “elite” having “looked a little bit short” against Arsenal’s Big Six rivals, noting that the two centre-backs, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, are more influential than the addition of a new goalscorer.

And after the game, Carragher said Arsenal’s problems were more down to creativity than Gyokeres’ ability to lead the line.

“He hasn’t had a kick today and he might get criticism again on the back of the game today, but I don’t think in those three games he’s had a chance,” Carragher added.

“They haven’t created a chance for him. So I go back to when people keep saying ‘Arsenal’s problem is finishing.’. But it’s not, it’s creating.

“They don’t create enough…they haven’t created one chance for him.”

Writing in The Times, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino said he wouldn’t be surprised if Arteta starts Kai Havertz in the big games when he returns from injury as Gyokeres is “redundant” in the Spaniard’s current system.

I couldn’t help but think: why has Mikel Arteta signed him to play this way? Three goals from his first five Premier League matches is not a bad return for Gyokeres, but Arteta will need to adjust his approach in big games to get the best out of his £63million striker and give Arsenal the best possible chance of winning the title this season. Gyokeres, 27, was signed to be the missing piece for Arsenal, to push them from contenders to champions…but Arsenal’s slow and sterile possession-based approach to big matches doesn’t suit him; it makes him redundant. In Portugal, at Sporting Lisbon, Gyokeres showed he thrives in transitional moments, but Arsenal do not move the ball quickly enough for him. I wouldn’t be surprised if Arteta picked Kai Havertz over Gyokeres once the Germany player is back to full fitness. Havertz suits Arsenal’s approach to big matches much more with his ability to hold up the ball and drop in to link play. Gyokeres wouldn’t have expected that to be a possibility when he signed, but it could certainly become a reality. If they (Arsenal) are to win the title they will need Gyokeres to make his mark in the biggest matches.

Over at Goal, Gyokeres was their biggest loser of the match between Arsenal and City.

Even if all add-ons are met, Arsenal will not have spent more than £64 million on Viktor Gyokeres. As it turns out, though, maybe there’s a reason why the Gunners were able to get him at such a price. Gyokeres has plundered three goals in his opening five Premier League matches, his first set of appearances in a top-five league across Europe. Against City, though, he certainly looked like someone who wasn’t used to competing at this level, ending the day with zero shots and one failed swipe of a low cross right through the corridor of uncertainty. Arteta said at his press conference that he was not particularly worried about Gyokeres’ performance as City are just that good a team and he very nearly came close to actually taking a shot. It’s not an answer that convinced its listeners. Gyokeres may sweep up against the fodder of the Premier League, but he’s seriously struggled in his most demanding of tests thus far.

Are we looking at the Premier League’s newest flat-track bully? Let us know what you think Below The Line…

MORE: Premier League tables | Premier League XI of the Season | Arsenal 1-1 Man City: 16 Conclusions